UK Government Calls for Architects’ Views on Vocational Reform





The UK government has invited architects to “shape the future” of the profession by submitting their views on regulation, the Architect Registration Board and how to improve diversity and innovation.

The Request for Evidence will invite submissions from those working in the field of the built and built environment and will review the country’s regulatory framework and the role of the Register of Architects (ARB).

Individuals can submit evidence by completing an online survey on the government’s official website for 12 weeks starting on August 16, 2021.

Opportunity to look into the future

The government is conducting consultations as part of a comprehensive review to modernize regulations, improve diversity and “maintain Britain’s world-class reputation for architecture”.

In addition to questions related to the ARB, the government said the review will examine how jobs can become more diverse and accessible and whether the current regulatory framework is fit for purpose.

It examines the role of architect regulation in ensuring a more sustainable built environment and how governments can foster innovation in this sector.

Architects and critics say British government attempts to “destroy” the planning system

The review was initiated by Housing Minister Christopher Pincher, who said these changes could help build a stronger and more sustainable industry.

“Our architecture sector is one of the best in the world with first-class educational institutions, world-leading practices and a healthy export market,” said Pincher.

“The review we begin today builds on this outstanding legacy as we look to the future and explore the changes needed for innovative, accessible, and broad careers that deliver better, greener and safer design and construction.”

Review “Important Questions”

This review is being welcomed by the Architects Registration Board, which is currently conducting its own public engagement exercise.

ARB Chairman Alan Kershaw said, “The ARB has set an ambitious agenda that will modernize and transform the way we regulate. “It is important that we have a consistent, updated and modern policy framework.”

“The government review raises important questions about policy and regulation, and we look forward to playing a full role in shaping and supporting the construction professions suitable for the future.”

UK Architects’ Union Challenges “Toxic Culture” of Long Working and Low-Wage Industries

As part of the review, the government will also conduct themed workshops and interviews with sector representatives.

The housing minister will then receive initial findings by the spring of 2022, with the results of the review expected later that summer.

Request for evidence following controversial proposal for UK plan reform

The review follows last year’s forward-looking reform proposals that were criticized for putting developer interests ahead of quality, affordable housing.

Feedback on these consultations is still being analyzed.

Separately, the government has established a new Office for Place within housing, communities and local governments to help local authorities introduce their own local design codes based on communities and preferences.

To participate in the current review, architects can fill out an online survey.

