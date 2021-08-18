U.S. health officials call for COVID-19 booster injections





WASHINGTON (AP) U.S. health officials on Wednesday announced plans to distribute COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to boost their protection amid the burgeoning delta variant and signs that the effectiveness of vaccines is down.

The plan, as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health agencies, calls for an additional dose eight months after people receive their second injection of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Doses could start the week of September 20.

Our plan is to protect the American people, to stay one step ahead of this virus, CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky said as the agency cited a series of studies suggesting vaccines are losing ground while the highly contagious variant spreads.

People who have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also likely need additional vaccines, health officials said. But they said they were waiting for more data.

The overall plan is subject to a Food and Drug Administration assessment of the safety and effectiveness of a third dose and review by a CDC advisory committee.

The announcement came the same day the Biden administration said it would require nursing homes to oblige staff vaccinations in order to continue receiving federal funds. Hundreds of thousands of nursing home workers remain unvaccinated, despite the increased risk of fatal infections among elderly residents.

Officials said it is very clear that vaccine protection against infections wanes over time, and they noted the worsening situation in Israel, which has seen an increase in severe cases, many of them in people. already vaccinated. They said the United States needs to get a head start on the problem before it takes a more deadly turn here and starts leading to an increase in hospitalizations and deaths among those vaccinated.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the government’s leading expert on COVID-19, said one of the main lessons from the coronavirus is that it is better to stay ahead of it than to chase after it.

Dr. Mark Mulligan of NYU’s Langone Health Center welcomed the announcement, saying: Part of leadership is looking around the corner and making tough decisions without having all the data. It seems to me that is what they are doing here.

Top scientists at the World Health Organization have bitterly opposed the US plan, noting that poor countries are not getting enough vaccines for their first rounds of vaccines.

Plan to distribute additional lifejackets to people who already have them, while leaving others to drown without a single lifejacket, said Dr Michael Ryan, WHO’s emergency chief.

Organization scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan said the evidence did not show boosters were needed for everyone, and she warned that leaving billions of people in the developing world unvaccinated could help boosters ’emergence of new variants and lead to even more disastrous situations.

US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy rejected the idea that the United States must choose between America and the world.

We clearly see our responsibility to both, and we must do all we can to protect people here at home while recognizing that controlling the epidemic across the world is going to be key, Murthy said.

White House officials noted that the United States had donated 115 million doses to 80 countries, more than all other countries combined. They said the United States has enough vaccines to distribute boosters to the American people.

Israel is already offering booster shots to people over 50 to control its surge in the delta. And European medical regulators have said they are discussing the idea with vaccine developers.

Last week, U.S. health officials recommended a third injection for some people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients and organ transplant recipients. Offering reminders to all Americans would be a major expansion of what is already the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history. Nearly 200 million Americans have received at least one injection.

Some experts have expressed concern that the call for recalls would undermine the public health message and strengthen opposition to the vaccine by raising more doubts in the minds of those already skeptical about the effectiveness of the injections.

Experts believe health officials will recommend that the booster be the same brand of vaccine that people initially received.

As to why vaccines seem to be less effective over time at stopping infections, there are indications that the body’s immune response to injections is waning, as is the case with other inoculations. But also, vaccines may simply not protect against the delta variant as well as they do against the original virus. Scientists are still trying to answer the question.

Officials said the eight-month deadline was a judgment on when vaccine protection against serious illnesses might fall, based on current data guidance. There’s nothing magical about this number, says the surgeon general.

The call for booster injections is a stark reminder that nearly 20 months after the start of the epidemic, the United States is still unable to contain the scourge that has killed 620,000 Americans and disrupted nearly every aspect of the epidemic. everyday life.

Just weeks after President Joe Biden declared the country independent from COVID-19 on July 4, emergency rooms in parts of the south and west are again overcrowded, and cases average nearly 140,000 per day, quadrupling in just one month.

In making its announcement, the CDC released a number of studies conducted during the Delta Wave that suggest vaccines remain very effective in keeping Americans out of hospital, but their ability to prevent infection is drastically diminished.

One of the studies looked at reported COVID-19 infections among residents of nearly 15,000 nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. He found that the effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against infection increased from around 74% in March, April and early May to 53% in June and July.

The study looked at all COVID-19 infections, with or without symptoms. The researchers said more work was needed to determine if there was a higher incidence of infections leading to serious illness.

Another study looked at 21 hospitals. It found that the vaccine’s effectiveness in preventing hospitalizations associated with COVID-19 was 86% two to 12 weeks after the second dose and 84% 13 to 24 weeks after. The difference was not considered significant.

A third study, conducted in New York state, found that protection from hospitalizations remained stable at around 95% over the nearly three months examined. But the vaccine’s effectiveness against new laboratory-confirmed infections has increased from around 92% in early May to around 80% in late July.

Additionally, the CDC released data on patients from the Minnesota Mayo Clinic which showed that in July, when the delta variant was prevalent, the Modernas vaccine was 76% effective against infection and Pfizers 42%.

Some scientists were looking for signs that hospitalizations or deaths were increasing, as a necessary indicator that boosters might be needed.

For some leading scientists, the new studies would not be enough, on their own, to warrant a recall, said Dr William Schaffner, infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University and liaison with an advisory group of experts who help the CDC form their vaccination recommendations.

Stobbe reported from New York. Associated Press editors Carla K. Johnson in Washington State and Jamey Keaten in Geneva contributed to this story.

