British nurse ‘stands in solidarity’ with colleagues in Afghanistan





As the Taliban’s devastating takeover continues, nurses across the UK have shown support to their nursing and health colleagues in Afghanistan.

Experts urged to protect and support Afghanistan’s medical workforce amid political turmoil.

Nursing as a profession is about people and we must act no matter how far they are from our shores.

RCN

Meanwhile, nurses have also raised specific concerns about the risks to women and girls following the Taliban’s poor track record on women’s rights.

After US troops withdrew, Taliban militants surged across the country and took control of the capital Kabul over the weekend.

Painful video in the wider media showed thousands of citizens trying to avoid the situation, as reports of women being ordered to leave their jobs on behalf of men were exposed.

The Royal College of Nursing said in a statement released on Tuesday evening: The dire situation in Afghanistan continues to wreak havoc on the world and asks what more we and our political leaders can do.

People working in nursing in the UK are thinking of colleagues doing similar jobs in unimaginably different settings, the report said.

The university noted that in recent years Afghanistan’s health care workers are already facing many challenges, including an incredibly short supply of health care workers and deliberate acts of violence.

We expect the international community to now join Afghan nurses and the communities they serve, RCN added.

We seek the protection and support of these people as they continue to fulfill their vital roles.

RCN Feminist Network and We Are Global Nurses

It emphasized its commitment to internationally accrediting and supporting nursing professionals in pursuit of safety, workforce, working conditions and development.

He said that as a nation, we must not neglect our international humanitarian obligations. Nursing as a profession is about people and we must act no matter how far they are from our shores.

Meanwhile, a joint statement by the RCN Feminist Network and We Are Global Nurses released this morning also expressed support for the state and the health workforce.

The group says it is in solidarity with Afghan nursing and health care colleagues in Afghanistan who continue to care for residents amid political upheaval.

We are asking for the protection and support of these people as they continue to play an essential role, the statement added.

They continued to highlight concerns about Afghan citizens, especially women and girls.

As nurses and nursing staff, it is our responsibility to speak out for human rights and we are deeply concerned about the risks the current political situation poses to some Afghan citizens, especially women and girls.

We call on all UK nursing institutions to speak up to ensure Afghan people have equal access to human rights, health care and education.

The groups also appealed to the British government to urgently provide a safe route for refugees to enter the UK and to uphold the human rights of everyone in Afghanistan.

This morning, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed in Parliament that the government has committed to displace 5,000 Afghans this year.

He said the government has so far secured the safe return of 306 British and 2,052 Afghans as part of a resettlement program focused on the most vulnerable women, particularly women and children.

Johnson noted that an additional 2,000 aid to Afghanistan had been completed and more were being processed.

He said he would continue to review the situation, with the possibility of accommodating up to 20,000 people. [people] In the long run.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nursingtimes.net/news/workforce/uk-nurses-stand-in-solidarity-with-colleagues-in-afghanistan-18-08-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos