TechScape: How the UK Forced Global Changes in Child Safety Policy | Facebook

The past month has seen a number of changes in major technology platforms related to online child safety, particularly the use and protection of children’s personal data.

First, there was Instagram. In late July, Facebook announced a sweeping change to its platform to provide a safer and more private experience for young people. Companies have started offering personal accounts under the age of 16 by default, allowing children to share content publicly only if they actively go into settings and change their privacy preferences accordingly.

We also introduced new restrictions on people with potentially suspicious accounts of adults, who may have recently been blocked or reported, for example, by young people. In other words, if you’re a creep sending messages to kids, you’ll soon find that young people aren’t appearing in your algorithmic recommendations. You cannot add me as a friend. You cannot comment on their posts. I can’t read comments left by other people.

Finally, the platform announced changes to how advertisers can reach young people through advertising. You can now only target people under the age of 18 on Instagram by age, gender and location. The vast surveillance devices Facebook has built are not available to advertisers. Instagram’s rationale for this is that the platform has already [gives] How to tell young people they don’t want to see ads based on their interests or activities on other websites and apps that may not be ready to make these decisions.

At that time I found the last change to be the most interesting one. Because of the tacit argument that targeting people with ads is bad if you’re not absolutely sure what they want. Facebook will hardly accept the fact that targeted advertising can be harmful. Then I wondered why all of a sudden young people wanted to avoid being victimized by advertising.

worked with google

Then YouTube announced a series of surprisingly similar changes, and everything started to make a little more sense. Again, the default privacy settings for teenage users have been updated. Videos you upload are now private by default, and users under the age of 18 will have to dig through the settings manually to publish their posts worldwide.

Again, ads are being restricted as the company intervenes to remove overly commercial content from YouTube Kids. YouTube Kids screens curated videos with an algorithm that it assumes is more child-friendly than the default YouTube catalog. YouTube has updated the public information displayed for content made for kids with paid promotions. (Paid promotions are prohibited on YouTube Kids, so even though they are officially made for kids, such content is not explicitly allowed on the kids platform. That’s how YouTube works.)

YouTube also introduced a third change that adds and updates digital wellness features. The company said on YouTube that all users aged 13-17 should take a break and have bedtime reminders enabled by default. Also turn off autoplay by default for these users. Both of these settings can be overridden once again by users who wish to change them, but they basically provide a significantly different experience for children on the platform.

And TikTok makes three.

A few days after Google, TikTok appeared and everything was in place. From our story:

TikTok will prevent teens from receiving notifications after bedtime, the company said. [It] will no longer send push notifications to users between the ages of 13 and 15 after 9 PM. Users aged 16 and 17 will not receive notifications after 10 PM.

16 and 17 year old users will now have direct messaging disabled by default, but under 16 will still have no access to them at all. Additionally, all users under the age of 16 are now prompted to choose who can see when they first post a video, so they don’t accidentally broadcast to a larger audience than intended.

It’s no coincidence that all three of the world’s largest social networks announced child safety features in the summer of 2021. So, what triggered these changes?

appropriate age

In a little over two weeks, the UK will begin enforcing age-appropriate design codes, one of the world’s most extensive regulations governing the use of children’s data. We talked about this in our newsletter, one of our B-stories in July, and we covered it in this Observer story.

Introduced as part of the same legislation that implemented GDPR in the UK, the code is seen by the Intelligence Committee as setting a new standard for Internet companies that children are likely to access. When it goes into effect in September this year, the code will cover everything from parental control requirements to data collection restrictions to bans that force children to turn off privacy.

I asked the platform if the change was actually motivated by an age-appropriate design code. A Facebook spokesperson said: “This update is not based on specific rules and is committed to protecting the safety and privacy of the community.” It’s a new set of features we’ve introduced in recent months and years to keep young people safe on our platform (not just UK, but global change).

TikTok declined to comment on whether the change was caused by code, but understands that the company is rolling out the change globally because it felt the right thing to do after the company built that feature. And according to Google, the update is key to the company’s AADC compliance, and the company aims to go beyond a single rule, but doesn’t comment on the record.

I also called Andy Burrows, NSPCC’s head of child safety online policy, to be skeptical of the allegation that this launch could be a coincidence. “I think it’s no coincidence that the numerous announcements we’ve seen came out just a few weeks before the age-appropriate design went into effect, and I think it’s very clear evidence that the regulation is working.

The lack of public acknowledgment of businesses that regulations have influenced their behavior is in stark contrast to the response to the GDPR two years ago. At the time, even Facebook had to admit that it didn’t suddenly introduce all privacy options because of the advantages of the GDPR. mind. And the silence correspondingly created a strange void at the heart of the coverage of these changes. They were widely reported in the tech press and many mainstream American newspapers, but with a whisper of recognition that they almost certainly went down regulatory restrictions in the mid-size European market.

Of course, that’s the way tech companies want it. Recognizing that even a relatively small country like the UK can pass regulations that affect how platforms work globally is a shift in the power relationship between multinational corporations and national governments, and the potential for other countries to force change. It can trigger a re-evaluation of one’s own abilities. to tech companies.

Not everyone is fully compliant with age-appropriate design codes. Burrows points out that the biggest unanswered question is about validation. The code will require an age guarantee, and so far we haven’t seen many or virtually any large corporations in public offering a way to comply with it. It is an important challenge. In all of the above-mentioned restrictions on all teen accounts, the platform is essentially honest with children as part of the signup process. It’s hard to verify someone’s age online, but soon UK law won’t take that as a good enough excuse. The next few weeks will be interesting.

