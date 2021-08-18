American Coronavirus: Cases of Covid-19 in children are on the rise. But with schools opening, expert warns this is only the beginning





Although the increase in child cases coincides with increases among the general American public since the start of the summer, the proportion of child cases is on the rise. Childhood cases accounted for 18% of the U.S. total last week, up from 14.4% across the pandemic as a whole, according to the AAP. Health experts had hoped to get a critical threshold of the population vaccinated against Covid-19 in time to spread under control for the new school year, but only 50.9% of the population is fully vaccinated. And with the more transmissible Delta variant now accounting for almost 99% of cases in the United States, the situation becomes especially dangerous for children, experts said. They advocated for children to wear masks in school, but some governors have tried to ban such requirements. “Why tie the hands of public health officials behind their backs? You have two weapons here, one is the vaccines the other is the mask, and for children under 12 this is the only weapon they have, ”said Dr. Paul Offit, a member of the US Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory committee, CNN’s Erin Burnett said Tuesday.

Hotez said the United States is now at a “crying level of virus transmission,” adding that to truly stop the spread, 80 to 85 percent of the population will need to be vaccinated.

Boosters planned for adult mRNA vaccine recipients

On Wednesday, the US Surgeon General announced a plan to allow booster shots to any American adult – aged 18 and over – who had previously received two doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech or Moderna mRNA vaccines.

That plan still depends on whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allows recalls and whether the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Immunization Advisory Committee recommends those recalls, the U.S. Surgeon General said Wednesday, Dr Vivek Murthy.

As part of the plan, adult recipients of the mRNA vaccine would be eligible for a booster eight months after receiving their second dose, starting the week of September 20, Murthy said in a virtual White House briefing on Covid-19.

As for people who have received the other Covid-19 vaccine authorized in the United States – the single-dose Johnson & Johnson product – more data must be collected before a booster is recommended to them, Murthy said.

The plan to authorize an mRNA booster comes as data suggests that protection against mild and moderate illness from the first two doses appears to wane over time, Murthy said.

He pointed out that coronavirus vaccines still appear to be effective in protecting against severe Covid-19, hospitalizations and deaths.

But “we are concerned that this pattern of decline that we are seeing (protections against mild and moderate illness) will continue in the months to come, which could lead to reduced protection against serious illness, hospitalizations and death,” Murthy said.

On Monday, Pfizer and BioNTech said they had submitted initial data to the FDA to support the use of a booster. Their data indicated that a booster dose elicited a significantly higher antibody response against the original strain of coronavirus and the Delta and Beta variants compared to what was seen in people who received two doses. Last week, the FDA cleared third doses for some immunocompromised people, and the CDC almost immediately recommended giving those doses.

As the Delta variant increased its grip in the United States this summer, coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths have jumped.

The United States has averaged more than 137,500 new cases daily over the past week – an average more than 11 times higher than it was two months ago, when the figure was approaching its lowest point. low of the year, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 88,300 Covid-19 patients were in US hospitals on Tuesday, nearly five times more than two months ago, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. And the United States has recorded an average of 734 Covid-19 deaths per day over the past week, more than double the average seen two months ago, according to Johns Hopkins.

Thousands of students already in quarantine

Many schools that have returned to campus are already seeing the impact of the spread of the virus.

More than 3,000 students and employees were quarantined in the New Orleans public school district due to cases of Covid-19 last week, according to the district’s latest count.

They represent 5.89% of students and teachers in the neighborhood.

Students returned to the New Orleans public school district on August 12 and are required to wear masks in schools, according to the district.

The mask warrants have sparked tensions in Florida as some schools push to implement them, but face Governor Ron DeSantis’ ban on such demands.

Among the 15 largest school districts in the state, at least 3,143 students and 1,371 staff have tested positive for Covid-19 and at least 11,416 other students and staff have been quarantined or isolated due to Covid-19.

The counts do not include any cases of Florida’s two largest school districts – Miami-Dade and Broward – who have not yet returned to school. Broward County schools begin in-person learning Wednesday and Miami-Dade begins August 23.

On Tuesday, the Florida State Board of Education voted unanimously to recommend investigations of the Broward and Alachua Districts on their school mask requirement.

In Arizona, Governor Doug Ducey said the state would use federal Covid relief money to increase funding available to public school districts only if they are open to in-person learning and do not require that children wear masks.

A handful of Arizona districts have imposed mask warrants despite state law banning them, arguing the ban can only go into effect in mid-September at the earliest, making their mandates current legal.

Stress in hospital “will get worse”

As cases spread, overcrowding in hospitals has also increased.

Florida had 16,521 people hospitalized with Covid-19 on Tuesday, or 36.1% of all Florida hospital patients, the Florida Hospital Association said.

“There is no doubt that many hospitals in Florida are being pushed to their absolute limits,” said Mary C. Mayhew, president and CEO of the association.

Three-quarters of Florida hospitals expect a critical staff shortage over the next seven days, she said in a statement.

In Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear said that by the end of the week, “we expect to have more Kentuckians in hospital to fight Covid than at any time during this pandemic.”

He added: “The situation is serious and alarming, and we are rapidly approaching the critical situation.”

Southern Kentucky states are quickly running out of beds and are calling state hospitals to request the transfer of intensive care patients, Kentucky Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr Steven Stack said.

“It’s going to cascade and it’s going to get worse,” Stack said.

CNN’s Deidre McPhillips, Mallory Simon, Elizabeth Stuart, Rebekah Riess and Melissa Alonso contributed to this report.

