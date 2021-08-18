US tries to reduce backlog of asylum claims at Mexican border





WASHINGTON The Biden administration on Wednesday proposed changing the way asylum claims are processed, in an effort to reduce a huge backlog of US-Mexico border cases that has left people waiting years to find out if they will be allowed to stay in America.

Under the proposal, routine asylum cases would no longer automatically be referred to the overwhelmed immigration court system run by the Department of Justice, but would be overseen by asylum officers from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. immigration, which are part of the Department of Homeland Security.

Advocates of change see it as a way to help those with legitimate claims for protection while allowing officials to process more quickly those who do not qualify for asylum or who take advantage of the long delay to stay in states. -United.

Those who are eligible will receive relief more quickly, while those who are not will be dismissed quickly, ”Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.

The proposal must go through a public comment period before it can be adopted as a new policy.

Immigration courts have a record backlog of around 1.3 million cases. The Trump administration has tried to address the problem in part by imposing stricter asylum criteria and forcing people to seek protection in Mexico and Central America. President Joe Biden’s proposal would streamline the process.

The reason for this change is that more people have sought asylum under US law, especially at the US-Mexico border in recent years.

As the system currently works, people who show up at the border or are apprehended by border patrol and identify themselves as asylum seekers have to pass what is called a credible fear interview. A USCIS asylum officer determines whether they meet the criteria for a person facing persecution in their home country because of their race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or his political views.

Even if they are successful, their case is now referred to an immigration judge and they can wait years for a resolution.

The theory behind the proposed change is that experienced asylum officers at USCIS can sort cases faster. Those refused can ask an immigration judge to review the decision and appeal if they are refused again. Advocates of the new policy believe some with weaker claims might be deterred by the early denial.

DHS plans to hire 1,000 asylum officers and 1,000 support staff to handle the additional workload that will result from the change. USCIS already has more than 400,000 asylum claims pending.

Doris Meissner, former commissioner of the US Immigration and Naturalization Service, previously called for the change to be enacted, saying in a recent Migration Policy Institute opinion piece that it was potentially a currency changer. game that would balance humanitarian protection for eligible people with need. to control the border.

The recent increase in arrivals at the US-Mexico border, which is the latest in a series of periodic spikes, makes the change all the more compelling, wrote Meissner, now a senior researcher at the institute.

Immigrant advocacy groups praised some aspects of the proposal, but there was still criticism. Human Rights First, for example, said asylum seekers should be able to get a full rehearing of their case, and not just a review, from an immigration judge if their application is denied and should not be subject to the known expedited deportation procedure. as expedited removal if it is determined that he is not eligible for stay.

The proposed rule could be used and abused to rush asylum seekers into judgments without sufficient time to obtain legal representation, collect evidence or prepare their cases, which would prompt US agencies to refer people to persecution. actually qualify for asylum, ”said Eleanor Acer, senior director of the refugee protection group.

The rate of asylum granting varies considerably depending on a person’s country of origin and circumstances. It was approved in the past year for 10% of applicants from Honduras and 11% for people from Guatemala, while the rate for people from China was 37% and 51% for applicants from Venezuela. , according to the most recent statistics from the Executive Bureau of Immigration Review.

Invalid username / password.

Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you submit your account email, we’ll send you an email with a reset code.

” Previous

Judge overturns Philadelphia decision to remove Christopher Columbus statue

Next ”

Taliban militants violently disperse rare Afghan protest This iframe contains the logic required to handle the gravity forms powered by Ajax.

Related stories

last articles

The forecaster

Company

The forecaster

The forecaster

Company

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pressherald.com/2021/08/18/u-s-moves-to-cut-backlog-of-asylum-cases-at-mexican-border/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos