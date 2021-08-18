Venus Williams and CoCo Vandeweghe among US Open wild card recipients





NEW YORK – Two-time champion Venus Williams will return to the US Open after receiving a wild card for the Grand Slam tournament on Wednesday.

Williams, 41, has won seven major titles, including victories at Flushing Meadows in 2000 and 2001. But with her current WTA ranking of 112, she has fallen outside the top 104 which receives direct entry into the women’s main draw.

Williams hasn’t missed the US Open since 2006, when she was sidelined with a left wrist injury. She reached her last major semi-final of the tournament in 2017.

CoCo Vandeweghe, 29, who also reached those semifinals, also received a wild card from the US Tennis Association. The former No.9-ranked American has struggled with injuries and is currently No.160.

American teenagers Caty McNally, Hailey Baptiste and Katie Volynets also received wild cards for women, as well as Emma Navarro, 20, NCAA champion in Virginia, and Ashlyn Krueger. Krueger, 17, won the USTA’s 18-year-old girls’ national championship to secure a wild card spot.

On the men’s side, 20-year-old Americans Jenson Brooksby and Brandon Nakashima were rewarded for their good summers with wild cards. Both are now ranked in the top 100, which would have been sufficient for direct entry when the July 19 ATP ranking was used.

Jack Sock, who was once ranked eighth but has since struggled with injuries, received a wild card along with fellow Americans Emilio Nava and Ernesto Escobedo.

NCAA singles champion Sam Riffice of Florida and 18-year-old USTA boys’ champion Zachary Svajda also secured spots for the tournament, which begins August 30, along with Australians Max Purcell and Storm. Sanders.

