British Parliament exposes face mask controversy





UK Politics and Policy Updates

Join myFT Daily Digest to be the first to receive UK political and policy news.

British ministers and MPs were charged Wednesday with “undermining public health messages” and threatening the safety of employees after some chose not to wear face coverings during an emergency debate in Parliament on the crisis in Afghanistan.

Hundreds of lawmakers sat side by side and filled the conference hall for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19 in March last year, where lawmakers can meet without restrictions on social distancing.

But many Conservative lawmakers, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and cabinet ministers such as Ben Wallace, Priti Patel and Sajid Zabid, have decided not to wear masks.

In contrast, all front seats in the Labor Party, including Sir Kier Starmer and Deputy Leader Angela Rayner of the Labor Party, all wore face coverings during the proceedings.

Face coverings have become a toxic issue for some Conservatives who have come to view them as an unreasonable imposition on individual freedom, despite scientists urging people to continue wearing masks to limit the spread of the virus.

Most Conservative lawmakers have decided not to wear face coverings in an emergency debate on Wednesday. © Roger Harris/UK Parliament

After all remaining Covid restrictions were lifted in the UK on July 19, the legal requirement to wear face coverings in indoor environments was lifted. However, the public has been advised to “continue to wear face coverings in crowded and enclosed spaces.” Government guidelines add that “you should use your own judgment when deciding where to wear your clothes.”

Meanwhile, House Speaker Lindsay Hoyle last month urged lawmakers to continue wearing face coverings on the final day leading up to Congressional adjournment, despite changes to guidelines.

During the pandemic, the number of members of the House of Representatives was limited to 64 at any given time, and members must maintain a 1 meter distance and wear face coverings at all times unless speaking or medically exempt.

Following Wednesday’s debate, the union accused lawmakers of ignoring the safety of workers employed in parliament.

“With national attention fixed on this important debate in the House of Representatives today, it is even more disappointing that many lawmakers, including all seats of government and most of Baekben, have chosen to ignore the speaker’s very clear advice on wearing a mask in the meeting room. I did. “It’s an enclosed space,” said Mike Clancy, executive director of Prospect’s union.

“It is clear that many lawmakers are comfortable with simply not having the rules apply to them and recklessly undermining the public health message.”

Meanwhile, Dave Penman, secretary-general of the FDA’s civil servants’ union, argued that non-masked lawmakers in the House of Representatives and across the Capitol “had a lack of consideration for the welfare of their colleagues.”

Majority of Labor MPs wore face coverings © Roger Harris/UK Parliament

“The parliamentary guidelines for wearing masks are meant to protect everyone and should apply to everyone equally. Political parties must go further and ensure that all lawmakers follow their advice and wear masks to protect their colleagues and staff.”

Although more than 75% of the UK adult population currently have two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, the virus is still prevalent across the country. 33,904 new infections were recorded in the UK on Wednesday, with a rolling case rate of 296 per 100,000 in the last 7 days.

When asked why some lawmakers decided not to wear masks, the prime minister’s official spokesperson argued that it was a matter of parliamentary authorities. “Preparation for the House of Representatives is a matter for parliamentary authorities,” the spokesperson said. “As you know, masks are not mandatory.”

Prior to Wednesday’s debate, Hoyle reminded lawmakers that virtual participation within the chamber has ended and that individuals must be physically present to contribute.

“The provision allowing hybrid participation in the meeting room is no longer in place,” he said. “Remind members that if you participate in a discussion, they should attend most, if not all, of the discussion.”

“Our priority is to ensure a safe and functioning parliament in accordance with government regulations,” a spokesperson for the House Committee said. “Passport holders must remain vigilant when on the property and we will of course monitor the situation daily.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/2fd29862-0316-4319-a6ed-10a2ac8a3a31 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos