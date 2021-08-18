Women in Afghanistan await US protection, as promised





WASHINGTON Even as they cling to the hope of being rescued by the US government, Afghan women who have worked with the US for the past 20 years are destroying any evidence of this association by shredding written documents in English, removing social media apps, then burying their cell phones. .

Current and former U.S. officials and activists have described the desperate actions Afghan women have taken since the Taliban took control of their country this week as a grim reminder of the increased threat they face due to their gender.

Any attempt to contact US or international refugee agencies is a risk most Afghan women are unwilling to take, officials and activists have said. Even going to Kabul airport to try and secure a seat on an American or international flight overflowing with distraught Afghans has become a life and death decision.

The most dangerous place in Afghanistan right now is Kabul Airport, said Rina Amiri, a former State Department and United Nations official, on Tuesday. She told stories of women and their families caught between gunfire or beaten by Taliban supporters as they tried, unsuccessfully, to find a plane that would take them off.

It is simply overwhelming that the United States and the international community have put these women in the position of having to risk not only their lives, but the lives of their children and families, in order to leave and save themselves and their families. Ms. Amiri said. .

Afghan men make up most of the interpreters and cultural agents who worked for the United States during the 20 Years War and, in turn, were granted special access to immigration. This is one of the reasons why relatively few women were among the thousands who were evacuated from Afghanistan over the past month, including more than 4,800 on Wednesday morning since the government took control by the Taliban in Kabul. Tens of thousands of visa applicants remain stranded across the country.

The Biden administration has expanded refugee immigration and resettlement programs in recent weeks to allow more Afghans, including women, to enter the United States. Assistant Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman said on Wednesday that the administration would use all available economic, political and diplomatic tools to secure the rights of women who will remain in Afghanistan under the Taliban.

It’s personal to me, said Ms. Sherman, recounting an encounter with Afghan women in a refugee camp in 1997. This memory will never fade from my mind. Societies could not prosper and prosper without the full participation of women and girls then, and they cannot prosper and prosper without women and girls now.

On Wednesday, the United States joined 20 countries and the European Union in demanding that the rights of Afghan women be protected and pledged to send humanitarian aid and other support to ensure that their voices are heard.

We are deeply concerned about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement, the countries said in a joint statement released by the State Department.

But leading congressional lawmakers have said that is not enough to secure even a limited number of female politicians, human rights activists, journalists, soldiers and democracy advocates who may be at the top of the Taliban’s target list.

This week, most Democrats and two Republicans in the Senate urged Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas to rush high-risk Afghan women into the United States under a temporary status, and to deal with the papers after they have been out of danger.

We and our staff regularly receive reports of targeting, threats, kidnappings, torture and killings of women for their work, senators wrote in a letter on Monday.

Updated

August 18, 2021, 7:14 a.m. ET

They added: We must also protect women who might fall through the cracks of the US government’s response.

In a speech on Monday, Biden said the United States will continue to stand up for the human rights of Afghan women and girls, just as we do all over the world.

Taliban leaders described their group as more socially evolved than it was 20 years ago, when extremists beat women without warning, forced them to wear head-to-toe burqas, restricted their public outings, refused to let them work and prevented the girls from attending. school.

We assure that there will be no violence against women, Taliban chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters on Tuesday. He promised that no prejudice against women would be allowed and said that they could participate in society within the limits of Islamic law.

The Biden administration warned the Taliban that Afghanistan would not receive financial support if the group returned to its extremist roots, including oppressing women. On Monday, the UN Security Council made it clear that for the Taliban to be considered a legitimate government and to receive aid, they must not only reject support and refuge for terrorist organizations and allow humanitarian access. in Afghanistan, but also protect human rights, especially for women. and the girls.

The United States needs to be careful of its recognition of the Taliban, said Lisa Curtis, who oversaw policy for Afghanistan and elsewhere in Central and South Asia in the National Security Council during the Trump administration. We need to see concrete examples showing that they will guarantee human rights, that they will maintain the rights of women.

Already, Afghan central bank assets held in the United States have been frozen by the Treasury Department, and other direct US aid to the government in Kabul has been cut off to prevent the Taliban from abusing funding, two said. responsible.

Just two months ago, the U.S. Agency for International Development announced it would send $ 266 million in aid to help Afghans struggling with food and clothing shortages caused by the conflict. This has brought total aid agency funding to Afghanistan to nearly $ 3.9 billion since 2002, most of it channeled through relief agencies.

Much of this money has been used to educate Afghan women, train them for jobs, and ensure that they have better access to maternal, pediatric and other health care. A US-funded program known as Promote has prepared nearly 24,000 women who were once housebound to join the country’s workforce and honed the negotiating skills of 5,000 so they can push for gender equality, including in the now defunct Taliban peace process.

An American aid program that trained midwives was so successful that it became a flagship project of the World Bank and secured funding from the European Union.

Understanding the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan Map 1 of 5

Who are the Taliban? The Taliban emerged in 1994 amid the unrest following the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, amputations and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here’s more on their origin story and their record as leaders.

Who are the Taliban leaders? They are the main leaders of the Taliban, men who have spent years on the run, in hiding, in prison and dodging American drones. They are now emerging from obscurity, but little is known about them or how they plan to rule.

But while some schools across Afghanistan remain open, others are closing. In parts of the country, the Taliban assured female doctors and health workers that their clinics would remain open. In other areas, women are unsure whether they should even venture out of their homes without their husbands.

I want to go out, I want to drive I love to drive, Fahima Saman said in an interview from Kabul on Tuesday, speaking only on condition that she is not identified by her full name for fear of retaliation from the Taliban. But because of this situation, I can not I am afraid.

High school teacher and mother of two, Fahima, 29, said she and her husband had never applied to immigrate to the United States, as they both had jobs and believed that the Afghanistan’s future would be more stable than its past. More recently, as the threat from the Taliban increased, Fahima said she did not seek help from the U.S. embassy or international diplomats for fear other Afghans might think she was doing something wrong. ‘unseemly or immoral.

Fahima said she did not believe the Taliban would respect her rights. It is a very bad situation; it’s very dangerous, she said.

Ms Amiri, a native of Kabul and a naturalized U.S. citizen, called on the Biden administration to back up its words of support for the rights of Afghan women by at least evacuating those who were at high risk.

It shouldn’t be all rhetoric, she said. Everything is possible. But it takes the political will and appetite to do it.

