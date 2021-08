Mastercard faces UK’s largest class action lawsuit

Mastercard Inc Update

A UK court has ruled that former financial ombudsman Walter Merricks could sue Mastercard for more than £10 billion on behalf of 46 million consumers in the UK’s largest class action lawsuit.

The Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT), which had previously dismissed the lawsuit, officially granted the case to trial on Wednesday as its first mass claim filed under the Consumer Rights Act of 2015. This measure provides for small businesses that engage in anti-competitive behavior with consumers.

Merricks alleges that Mastercard’s “exchange” fees charged to retailers for card use and then delivered to consumers, often in the form of a higher price, violate EU competition laws. The lawsuit against MasterCard stems from a 2007 European Commission ruling that exchange fees for MasterCard debit and credit cards violated competition laws.

Merricks’ suit is being brought on behalf of any individual 16 years of age or older who purchased goods and services from a UK company that accepted Mastercard between 1992 and 2008. A trial date has not yet been set.

The CAT’s decision was expected after the Supreme Court in December ruled that it was wrong to dismiss Merricks’ case in 2017 and ordered it to reconsider.

The tribunal now held that Merricks’ suit could not contain a welfare claim and could not contain a claim for the estate of a consumer who died between 1992 and 2008.

Lawyers said the case was a major development in British litigation.

Boris Bronfentrinker, a partner at Quinn Emanuel, a law firm representing Merricks, said the ruling was a significant milestone because it was the first of its kind. “This is the biggest argument in the new regime and it will open the door for other arguments,” he said.

Merricks said getting to this point was “a rollercoaster ride” and he was happy the argument could go on. He said the ruling “heralds the beginning of an era of consumer-focused class action lawsuits that will help big companies hold themselves accountable in areas that really matter,” he said.

Mastercard on Wednesday said the impact of its recent CAT ruling would have the effect of reducing total claims previously estimated at around £14 billion, including interest, to over £10 billion. Merricks’ legal team argues that claims are much more valuable.

“With today’s decision, the value of this claim has been reduced by more than 35%,” Mastercard said in a statement. Mastercard is confident that a review of key facts over the next few months can significantly reduce the size and viability of our claims.”

