British Parliamentarian from Afghanistan, Story of Taliban Escape | world news





Peymana Assad was only three years old when she fled Afghanistan as a refugee in England.

She grew up in Harrow, London, and currently serves as a member of Parliament there. He is believed to be the first Afghan national to be elected to public office in the UK.

When she was 11, she saw a photo of an Afghan woman wearing a hijab and kneeling on a soccer field with Talib pointing a gun to the woman’s head.

Image: She left Afghanistan when she was three years old. Photo: Faymana Assad

“For the first time, it made me think about what a refugee means and why I came to this country,” she said.

For Peymana, this was a shock and one of the reasons she started the campaign. He called for peace and compromise throughout Afghanistan.

It was this activity that took her to Afghanistan in July and made her visit her family and friends still in the country.

“Everything was fine when I arrived. We went to restaurants, visited places and enjoyed life in Kabul,” she said.

But just a few days later, she was notified that the fat was starting to crumble. And the Taliban were going.

“At this point, the Taliban were going door to door and executing people,” she said.

“That weekend, my family friend Dawa Khan Menafal was assassinated. I wanted to leave.”

Image: Peymana went to visit her family and friends during her travels. Pix Feimana Assad

Peymana was desperately trying to get to a safe place.

She was talking to the embassy who had given her a safe location and she found a family hiding her in the basement until it was time to meet the evacuation team.

“My family agreed to put me in the car. I sighed in relief when I got there. The British were there and armed British men and women surrounded me,” she said.

However, the fate of the family that helped her is unknown.

“If the Taliban search door to door and someone tells them [the family] Helped foreigners. Then I fear them. They can be killed,” she explains.

“I have a family and I am concerned about their safety. I have friends, journalists and women who stand out in the public eye. All those who have fought against the Taliban regime are under threat right now.”

She returned to England on 17 August and is now safe.

“I deserve to be saved because I have a British passport, but they don’t.”

Assad Agreement

But she can’t help but think of those who are unlucky.

“Citizenship is the only difference between me and them,” Peymana said. “I deserve to be saved because I have a British passport, but they don’t.”

The most important emotion she has is anger. As she said, the people of Afghanistan were disappointed.

“I think the US sold Afghanistan. They surrendered to the Taliban and ruled out the Afghan government.

“They also released 5,000 Afghan Taliban and foreign fighters. Some of these people were Afghanistan’s worst criminals and committed some of the worst atrocities that the United States had made with the exception of the Afghan government.”

She said the response from the British and American governments was “not good enough”, emphasizing the fact that “they gave people hope and freedom.”

“They allowed people to play music, women had rights and girls went to school,” she said.

Image: Peymana did not book a return due to the unpredictable nature of the UK travel list. Photo: Faymana Assad

“And it eroded overnight.”

She said the events of the past few days have made me think of all the people who have lost their lives around the world.

“I am angry. The first victims of the war were Afghans, and thousands of people lost their lives. 69,000,000 to be exact. That is 69,000 households, thousands of widows.

“How many people are left without children and parents?” she asked

“People were executed in front of their families. They disappeared and eventually died.

“No one knows what’s going on in rural Afghanistan. It’s on fire, but it’s not being reported.”

She said she did not believe in the Taliban’s promises, particularly on women’s rights.

“I think it’s a PR stunt. I’m trying to show a softer image to gain international legitimacy.”

