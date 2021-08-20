U.S. crude inventories drop to January 2020 low -EIA





Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing Oil Hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, United States, April 21, 2020. REUTERS / Drone Base

Aug. 18 (Reuters) – U.S. crude oil inventories fell last week to their lowest level since January 2020, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Inventories have been declining for several months as demand for fuel in the United States rebounded, with Americans getting vaccinated against the coronavirus. Infections, however, are on the rise again and analysts are watching to see if demand for fuel is slowing, especially in southern states where the number of people infected has increased.

Crude inventories (USOILC = ECI) fell 3.2 million barrels in the week of August 13 to 435.5 million barrels, beating estimates of a drop of 1.1 million barrels. Crude exports have increased in the most recent week to reach 3.4 million barrels per day (bpd).

“The rough draw will be very market-friendly. There is good demand for exports, possibly due to recent price declines,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York. “This report should push back concerns about the Delta variant (coronavirus) that have crept into the market.”

At the delivery center in Cushing, Oklahoma (USOICC = ECI), crude inventories fell 980,000 barrels last week, the EIA said. Inventories at the largest oil storage center and delivery point for U.S. crude futures have fallen for 10 straight weeks and are now at their lowest level since October 2018 at 33.6 million barrels.

Oil prices rose after the report showed a larger-than-expected increase in crude. At 11:16 a.m. EDT (3:16 p.m. GMT), U.S. crude oil rose 6 cents to $ 66.65 a barrel and Brent crude rose 29 cents to $ 69.32 a barrel

U.S. gasoline inventories (USOILG = ECI) rose 696,000 barrels during the week to 228.2 million barrels, the EIA said, compared to analysts’ expectations for a decline of 1.7 million barrels.

Distillate inventories (USOILD = ECI), which include diesel and heating oil, fell 2.7 million barrels over the week to 137.8 million barrels, against an expected increase of 276,000 barrels.

Refinery crude output (USOICR = ECI) fell 191,000 barrels per day last week, the EIA said. Refinery utilization rates (USOIRU = ECI) increased by 0.4 percentage point over the week.

The four-week average of overall product delivered to the market – a measure of demand – was 20.8 million barrels per day, in line with 2019 pre-coronavirus levels.

US crude production hit 11.4 million bpd, although the weekly figures are volatile. Shale oil production, which accounts for the bulk of U.S. production, is expected to hit 8.1 million barrels per day in September, its highest level since April 2020, according to the Monthly Drilling Production Report. EIA. Read more

