US dollar dips from 4.5-month high after Fed minutes last flat of the day





The Fed minutes show no decision made on reducing US bonds. Housing starts fall and weigh on the dollar

NEW YORK, Aug. 18 (Reuters) – The dollar slipped from 4.5-month highs to trade little on Wednesday after minutes from last month’s Federal Reserve meeting suggested it did not There was no consensus on the timing of a decrease in its asset purchases as part of the US central bank’s quantitative easing program.

A reduction in debt purchases is generally positive for the dollar because it means that the Fed will not flood the financial system with liquidity, thereby increasing the value of the greenback.

The minutes also stated that most participants “felt that the committee’s standard of ‘substantial further progress’ towards the maximum employment target had not yet been met.” Read more

This means that the Fed’s policy would remain accommodative for a while, providing no support to the dollar.

“The market… read the minutes as more dovish, causing indexes and gold to rise rapidly as Treasury yields and the US dollar fell,” wrote Matt Weller, global head of research at FOREX.com and City Index, in a note sent after the Fed’s comments were published.

“The focus is now on next week’s Jackson Hole Symposium, where traders will be closely scrutinizing Fed Chairman Powell’s speech for any clue on the timing of a cutback announcement,” Weller added, referring to the Fed’s annual economic symposium in Wyoming.

In afternoon trading, the dollar index was little changed at 93.137, sliding from a 4 1/2 month high at 93.267.

The euro hit a high against the dollar after the Fed minutes were released, dropping from its lowest since April 1. It was last at $ 1.1712.

The dollar gained ground earlier as lingering concerns about the global economy forced investors to seek safety in the greenback.

“We have a lot of macroeconomic risk around the markets right now,” said Simon Harvey, senior currency analyst at Monex Europe in London. “We run the risk of a slowdown in the Chinese economy, an increase in Delta cases in the Asia-Pacific region, and slower growth in general.”

In the United States, US housing starts fell 7.0% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.534 million units last month. Read more

Against the yen, the dollar appreciated 0.2% to 109.85.

Commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars cut losses against the greenback after the Fed minutes were released.

The Australian dollar last lost 0.2% to US $ 0.7244, while the New Zealand currency fell 0.4% to US $ 0.6892.

A monthly survey of fund managers by investment bank BoFA Securities showed that investors moved to a net overweighting of the dollar for the first time in nearly a year. Read more

This shift in positioning was also evident in the higher frequency weekly data, with hedge funds maximizing their net long bets on the greenback since March 2020.

While the dollar has not drawn sustained strength from comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and mixed US data, markets have turned to the Jackson Hole Symposium, where some expect the Fed signals a change of direction when it comes to its asset purchase plans.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin traded up 1.8% to $ 45,504, not far from Saturday’s three-month high of $ 48,190. Ether was $ 3,064, up 1.8%.

Price of currency offers at 3:07 p.m. (1907 GMT)

