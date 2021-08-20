The Nvidia deal to Arm raises serious competition concerns, UK Watchdog says.





Nvidia Update

Join myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Nvidia news.

A UK competition watchdog said it had “serious competition concerns” about Nvidia’s planned $54 billion acquisition of British chip designer Arm, and recommended an in-depth investigation.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) released a report to the government on Friday, stating that the deal could “inhibit innovation in several markets.”

US chipmaker Nvidia signed a deal with Japanese investment giant SoftBank in September to acquire Arm for $40 billion in stock and cash. After Nvidia’s share price rose, the deal is now valued at $54.3 billion.

However, the deal faces regulatory hurdles worldwide, and Nvidia recently acknowledged that it will not be able to complete the transaction within its original 18-month period. In a recent interview with FT, Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang said he remains “confident” that it will be closed by the end of 2022.

The UK has already mentioned the deal for a national security review, and the EU is likely to start an in-depth investigation into the deal in days or weeks, people aware of the matter said. Nvidia recently started the process for licensing in China, where Arm is in dispute with the head of the Arm China joint venture.

CMA said of the proposed deal that it “has received a significant number of detailed and reasonable submissions from customers and competitors.”

Because Arm’s designs are so widely licensed to other chipmakers, the deal concludes that the deal is a denial of Nvidia’s ability to harm its competitors by restricting access to Arm’s technology.

While Nvidia offered “a set of behavioral remedies” to appease regulators, the CMA said it did not “believe that any form of behavioral remedies could address the competition issues it identified.”

CMA CEO Andrea Koselli said on Friday that “Nvidia’s control of Arm could create real problems for Nvidia’s rivals by limiting access to core technology and ultimately inhibiting innovation in several key growing markets. I am concerned. This can lead to consumers missing out on new products or higher prices.”

CMA said innovation could suffer in a wide range of areas, including data centers, gaming, the “Internet of Things” and autonomous vehicles.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden now has to decide whether to launch an in-depth investigation based on both national security and competition concerns, or whether to hand over control to a competition watchdog and proceed with a normal “phase two” merger investigation.

Nvidia said in a statement: “We look forward to the opportunity to address the initial views of the CMA and address any concerns the government may have. We are confident that this transaction will benefit Arm, its licensees, competitors and the UK.”

suggestion

Huang has previously said that he has no intention of “regulating” or “rejecting” Arm’s technology to any customer, and has promised to maintain Arm’s open licensing model. In a letter to FT, Huang said that Nvidia will “continue to support all of Arm’s customers to bring Arm technology to the full market.”

Further reporting by Javier Espinoza from Brussels

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/6033ee95-96cd-4c5b-b84a-196bf573f5a7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos