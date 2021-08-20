British embassy boss in Afghanistan disputes evacuation claims | Afghanistan





The supervisor of the 115-member British embassy guard team in Afghanistan questioned the British government minister’s claims that guards were in the process of evacuating Kabul.

Some guards expressed disappointment after Defense Secretary James Heappey told the BBC that they had been taken to the airport for an evacuation plane.

That’s not true. We have no evacuation news, the team’s manager in Kabul said. Several of the guards said they were hiding and had not been contacted by British officials or from GardaWorld, a company that hired them under contract with the embassy. One person said no one was sent to escort us to the airport.

The Guardian reported on Thursday that it had been notified that it was ineligible for the UK’s evacuation plan as most of its 125-person security team were hired through outsourced contractors. Security guards who have worked at the embassy for more than 10 years have also been informed unofficially that they will no longer have jobs after the embassy is closed.

But after backlash, Heappey suggested he was transferred to Kabul airport on Friday morning, where British and American troops were overseeing the withdrawal. From what I understand, the contractor GardaWorld convoy you mentioned has arrived at Kabul Airport and is actually in the process of evacuation, you told the BBC Radio 4s Today program. When asked why their passage was questionable, he replied:

Heappey may have referred to GardaWorld’s work to evacuate hundreds of foreign workers, some British workers, and some former Gurkhas in India and Nepal. About a dozen Afghan interpreters from the embassy were understood to be part of the evacuation, but none of the guards at the British Embassy in Afghanistan were part of the escape convoy.

The confusion has sparked criticism of the Shadow Cabinet. Shadow Foreign Minister Lisa Nandy said: Instead of sending a confusing message, the government must take up the immediate priority of ensuring safe evacuation from Afghanistan for the thousands of people whose lives depend on us.

Defense Secretary John Healey said, “Ministers urgently need to provide clarity to the Afghan guards. It would be reprehensible to deny sanctuary to those who protected our diplomatic staff. The government has hours, not days, to get this right.

Nearly all 160 GardaWorld employees working for UK embassy contracts applied last month for help from the Ministry of Defense-run Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy (Arap), which is designed to support people working in UK organizations, but all but 21 translators have been unable to find it. Rejected. They received a letter stating that they were not qualified because they were not directly employed by His Majesty’s government.

A local Afghan manager was asked last night at midnight from a London-based GardaWorld employee to sort out the names and passport details of all Afghan employees involved in the UK embassy contract. He worked all night to write a new spreadsheet. I haven’t received any feedback yet. I have shared many lists many times. All of this should be done a few weeks in advance. We were waiting for an answer.” We hope they will take us.

Oliver Westmacott, president of GardaWorlds Middle East business, said employees are now working with the Foreign Ministry, Commonwealth and Development Offices to process and expel all local staff around the clock.

A Pentagon spokesperson said not all of the guards are eligible for the Arap scheme, but they may qualify through other immigration schemes. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs requested comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/20/afghanistan-uk-embassy-guards-employer-disputes-minister-claim-of-kabul-evacuation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos