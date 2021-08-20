UK public finances beat expectations as the economy recovers.





UK Public Finance Update

The UK’s public finances performed better than expected last month, thanks to a strong economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis that boosted tax revenues.

Public sector net borrowings in July stood at £10.4 billion, half the level in the same month a year earlier. However, the figure was the second highest on record, underscoring the lasting impact of the pandemic.

Borrowing for the 2021-22 fiscal year was significantly lower than the Budget Office had predicted in its March budget. Cumulative borrowings over the first four months of the fiscal year stood at £78 billion, well below the government budget watchdog estimate of £104 billion.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak highlighted the still weak public finances on Friday as the prime minister seeks to curb future public spending across the government.

He welcomed the signs of recovery, but added, “The past 18 months have had a huge impact on our economy and public finances, and many risks remain.”

With public spending still growing and borrowings high, public sector debt rose to £2.2 trillion in July, representing 98.8% of national income, the highest debt burden since World War II in 1962.

Profits recovered significantly in 2021-22, driven by faster-than-expected economic growth in recent months.

Central government revenue in July was £70 billion, higher than the figure for the same month in 2019, before the coronavirus crisis hit. Monthly sales since April have significantly exceeded pre-epidemic levels.

Michal Stelmach, chief economist at KPMG, said: “The significant decline in lending in the first four months of the fiscal year will be good news as the prime minister is preparing for a spending review this fall and has additional leeway for unavoidable spending demands.” .

suggestion

Even so, Isabel Stockton, an economist at the Institute for Fiscal Studies, says borrowing is still high and far exceeds the 2.5% level of national income the UK operated before Covid-19 (about £50 billion a year). warned you to do it. .

Because she still has a lot of room to catch up, the fall spending review calls for a “harder decision” for Sunak and “a more generous spending total than the current prime minister is writing, given the myriad pressures on public services and benefit systems” do,” he said. global epidemic of infectious diseases”.

British economist Samuel Tombs at Pantheon Macroeconomics expects borrowings to be better than expected in 2021, saying the improvement will be “slower” as the recovery will moderate and sharp inflation will add to the cost of repaying government debt. , associated with inflation.

