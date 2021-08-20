Logistics UK Requests 10,000 Temporary Visas for EU Drivers





A shortage of HGV and van drivers is threatening delivery. Image: Monkey Business/Shutterstock.com

Logistics UK is urging the UK government to grant 10,000 temporary work visas to allow EU drivers to work again in the UK’s supply chain. The move will help stockpiles needed for retailers, schools and other businesses.

According to the organization’s analysis of the Q2 ONS Labor Force Survey, 14,000 EU HGV drivers had left their driving jobs in the UK by June 2020, with only 600 returning by the end of June.

Alex Veitch, head of public policy at Logistics UK, said they now need a short-term visa to protect the UK economy. “Europe workers who left the UK in the year ending June 2020 ahead of Brexit were critical to the resilience of the supply chain, retail stores, homes and schools. Although we are working hard to recruit new drivers by accelerating the regime, these actions will take some time to generate new drivers.Our industry needs drivers right now, and in the short term trucks and vans will continue to grow. We are urging the government to replicate the temporary visa system introduced for agricultural workers for logistics so they can move.”

The Seasonal Agricultural Workers Scheme allows up to 30,000 individuals to come to the UK on so-called T5 visas and work in agriculture for up to six months, and Logistics UK is putting pressure on governments to replicate plans for logistics workers. There are currently eight short-term work visa schemes in place for creative, sports and religious employees and seasonal workers, but they are not available for HGV drivers.

“Logistics faces a long-term staff shortage, which is exacerbated by the EU workforce loss,” says Veitch. “While waiting for new hires to complete their training, which can take up to nine months, a logical solution is to introduce a temporary visa scheme so that the vehicle can continue to operate. After all, picking and packing food doesn’t make any sense if you don’t have someone to move the food to the buyer.”

The call from Logistics UK follows a series of warnings about home delivery delays and a shortage of supermarket shelves due to a shortage of both HGV drivers and delivery drivers.

This is one of several requests from the logistics industry for temporary visas for EU drivers to alleviate the UK driver shortage. Earlier, it was reported that the government was close to an agreement, but it has not yet been reached.

Courier Hermes UK recently launched an apprenticeship program to train LGV drivers to address the delivery driver shortage. So far, 45 employees have obtained Category C licenses and signed up for a 12-month scheme that allows them to drive LGVs.

After training at the Hermes Driving Academy in Nuneaton one day a week, employees can take a driving job interview at a qualified company.

John Walker, Transport Manager (Maidstone) at Hermes UK said: Our LGV Apprenticeship Program is designed to help alleviate industry-wide challenges by allowing non-driving employees to obtain a Class II LGV license. It will cost you nothing and you will get paid leave from your current job for practical and theory learning elements.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://internetretailing.net/themes/logistics-uk-calls-for-10000-temporary-visas-for-eu-drivers-23612 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos