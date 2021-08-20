US extends non-essential travel restrictions with Canada and Mexico





“In coordination with public health and medical experts, DHS continues to work closely with partners across the United States and around the world to determine how to safely and sustainably resume normal travel,” tweeted the department.

The United States has been limiting non-essential travel along both borders since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and is extending those restrictions on a monthly basis. The restrictions do not apply to cross-border trade, U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents, and people traveling for medical purposes or to attend school, among other things.

Travel restrictions, which date back to the start of the coronavirus pandemic, have come under scrutiny by lobbyists, lawmakers and border mayors who have pleaded with the Biden administration to adjust the limits to meet the evolution of the landscape.

In an interview with CNN earlier this month, Representative Brian Higgins – a Democrat who represents communities along New York’s northern border and co-chair of the House’s Northern Border Caucus – predicted an “uproar” if the Biden administration renewed travel restrictions.

“There are not only inconsistencies, but there is a direct conflict with what government and public health officials tell us to do and Canadian border policy,” Higgins told CNN at the time.

As the pandemic took hold in March 2020, several countries joined with the United States in closing their borders. But with the rollout of the vaccine and other Covid mitigation measures, many countries have relaxed their restrictions.

Canada, for example, instituted a vaccine requirement that allows U.S. citizens and permanent residents to enter the country, while travel by Canadians to the United States remains very limited.

Several countries in Europe have also opened their borders to Americans – many of them instituting similar vaccine rules for travel.

The easing of non-essential border restrictions in the United States has been at the center of the concerns of lobbyists, lawmakers and border mayors.

There had been discussions within the administration, CNN previously reported, of a vaccine warrant for foreign travelers to the United States, but such a plan has not been confirmed.

Meanwhile, large swathes of the United States are struggling to contain peaks in Covid cases fueled by the delta variant.

“The interagency working groups are currently developing a political process, and we will be ready when the time is right to consider reopening travel,” White House Covid-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said at a press briefing earlier this month. “And that will be guided, as always, by science and public health.”

