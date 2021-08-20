



The first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is available to anyone arriving from Afghanistan. Quick access to support for mental health

Additional health care, access to COVID-19 vaccinations and housing funding will be provided to support Afghans coming to the UK through the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy (ARAP) initiative.

Parliaments of England, Scotland and Wales have access to the 5 million share to provide the housing and assistance they need to the people of Afghanistan who have worked for the country in Afghanistan but are now facing the threat of persecution or more.

The Afghan Locally Employed Staff (LES) Housing Cost Fund provides additional costs to the City Council to cover the cost of renting real estate for those in need, including larger homes for families. This will help provide security to the City Council, providing unwavering support to help bring people into their communities and build new lives.

So far, the UK has evacuated 1,615 people since Saturday, including 399 Britons and their families, 320 embassy staff and 402 Afghans under ARAP. The UK has doubled the amount of humanitarian aid to the region, with immediate effects of up to 268 million people, and our new customized resettlement plan will be one of the most generous resettlement initiatives in British history. Up to 20,000 vulnerable Afghans will be displaced.

As Chairman of the G7, the UK is working to unify the international community behind a clear plan to tackle this regime and we are working with us to align with our commitment to international partners and provide a lifeline to the most vulnerable in Afghanistan. ask you to do

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

Our immediate focus is to evacuate the people of Afghanistan, who risk their lives and owe us a lot to support us over the past 20 years.

We are proud to bring them to the UK, and this additional support will help people coming from Afghanistan get the housing and medical care they need to start a new life here.

We will do everything we can in the days, weeks and months to come to protect the most vulnerable. That’s why we’ve doubled humanitarian aid to the region and created a new customized resettlement plan that will provide up to 20,000 people to those most in need. Refuge here in England.

Additional medical services were also provided. All people who have fled Afghanistan are being provided with a COVID-19 vaccine upon arrival, or a vaccine card will be issued if they have not yet received the vaccine.

A new vaccination site will also be set up at each managed quarantine hotel, and those arriving will be invited to get a shot after testing negative on the second day of PCR. Enhanced medical assistance for Afghan refugees includes:

We are doubling our health care offerings so everyone has 24/7 access to health care. Provides rapid access to support for mental well-being after trauma. When possible, allow people to reunite family members arriving on different flights to stay in extended family groups isolated for comfort and support. We provide regular information checks with local services to prepare refugees for resettlement with additional translators to support participation in the services provided. We provide toys to keep children entertained. Giving appropriate clothing to those who have left Afghanistan.

This adds to the strong health and wellness support already in place in managed quarantine hotels. As part of our existing support, people entering quarantine hotels in Afghanistan will also have access to:

Medical support 24/7 on-site medical team to ensure that all refugees have health screenings; Medical links to local health care providers when needed Access to female and male healthcare professionals; Daily health and wellness checks through a doctor who safely visits your hotel room or through a guest phone call system where all call handlers use both Pushto and Dari.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said:

In response to this unfolding tragedy, we are committed to ensuring full support for those resettlement in the UK under our Afghan Migration and Assistance Policy.

As Minister of Health, I have been focused on my health and well-being from the moment my family arrived in the UK. I am very happy to meet such a recently arrived family today and to learn from the experience of the medical care we have provided so far.

We are strengthening health and wellness services to evacuees during the 10-day quarantine. This includes providing everyone with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (if not yet vaccinated), doubling health care to ensure that everyone has round-the-clock support, and helping families arriving on other flights where possible. It includes reunification.

Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick said:

Tremendous efforts to support people from Afghanistan are already underway and already close to a third of parliaments are stepping up to support new arrivals.

But more support is urgently needed to welcome the Afghan families who have stood shoulder to shoulder with Britain in recent years and who have served bravely for our military and country.

In the midst of this additional support, I ask all the councils that have not yet come out for their unwavering support to help Afghan friends and their families live safe new lives.

The ARAP scheme started on April 1, 2021. Under this scheme, current or former employees who worked at the British Embassy in Afghanistan will be relocated first to the UK, where they are assessed as a serious threat to life, regardless of their employment status. , title or role, or length of service.

Hundreds of Afghan nationals who have worked with British troops and diplomats in Afghanistan in Afghanistan have already been welcomed by the National Council, thanks to the efforts of more than a quarter of councils across the UK and the efforts of key delivery partners.

This work is progressing at a rapid pace and as more Afghan families are expected to arrive, there is still much work to be done to best support the new arrivals.

Earlier this week, the government laid out an ambitious plan for a new Afghan citizen resettlement plan. With a new plan to resettle 5,000 Afghan people in its first year, to those most in need of help from the current crisis, women and girls, religious and other minorities who are most at risk of human rights violations and inhumane treatment.

This resettlement plan will continue to be reviewed over the next several years and potentially total 20,000 people in the long term. The ambition to protect the thousands of people fleeing Afghanistan and the complex situation on the scene pose significant challenges to implementing this plan, but the government is committed and committed to serving those in need of our assistance. The speed of solving these obstacles.

