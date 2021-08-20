Covid-19 and Sports: Massive Participation Events Could Occur ‘Safely’, Government Data Says





Over 350,000 people attended the British Grand Prix in three days.

Data from the UK government’s COVID-19 pilot program says major events can be “safely conducted” to test large crowds returning to the stadium.

Data from 37 trial events, including the British Grand Prix and Wimbledon, showed that the number of cases “mostly matched or below” the community infection rate during the four-month program.

However, data from the Euro 2020 finals suggests that 2,295 people may have already been infected at or near Wembley, and another 3,404 people may have contracted COVID-19 during the tournament.

Culture Minister Oliver Dowden said: “It has shown that popular sports and cultural events can be safely reintroduced, but it is important to exercise caution when mixing in a very crowded environment.”

“I urge fans of sports, music and culture to be vaccinated this winter to keep football seasons, theaters and performances safe with large crowds. This is the safest way we can hold a big event once again in every cylinder. Because that’s the way.”

The government’s event research program included London theater performances including Download, Tramline and Latitude, as well as music festivals and sporting events.

According to figures released on Friday, the NHS Test and Trace had 585 cases at the British Grand Prix in July, with more than 350,000 people attending over three days, the largest crowd in the UK in 18 months.

Of these, 343 may have already been infected and 242 may have been infected at the time of the incident.

In Wimbledon, where about 300,000 people gathered for two weeks in the same month, 881 cases were recorded through NHS testing and tracking.

This categorizes 299 cases that may have already been infected, with 582 cases likely at the time of the championship.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said, “It cannot be concluded that transmission occurred at the event site or that the person was infected when attending the event.”

The Euro 2020 final between England and Italy came at a time when the underlying community spread of Covid-19 was high.

It and a significant number of unticketed fans gathered at Wembley “probably contributed to the increased infection data”.

“Euro 2020 has been a unique event and is unlikely to have a similar impact on COVID-19 cases in future events,” said Dr Jennifer Smith, Deputy Medical Director for Public Health England.

“But the data shows how easily the virus can spread when there is close contact, and this should be a warning to all of us as we try to get back to being cautious again.”

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, said, “We are delighted to know that data supports our ability to safely host cultural events, certain club shows and large gatherings.

“The industry is doing an amazing job of maintaining a safe space for people to socially engage, and we’re excited to see consistent numbers showing a measured decline in cases and mortality a month after opening.

“We hope these results will bring new confidence to key sectors.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/58284983 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos