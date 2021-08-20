As US abandons Afghans, military veterans feel anger and confusion | Conflict News





Washington, DC, USA During three missions in Afghanistan, Lt. Col. Natalie Trogus of the Marine Corps worked with thousands of Afghan women to help build a future for their war-torn country.

We have seen a lot of recent progress in women’s rights, said frustrated Trogus in an interview.

Now we have abandoned them, said Trogus, whose efforts to warn his superiors at the Pentagon about what would happen when the United States pulled out of Afghanistan were frustrated.

We have abandoned our own principles. We have abandoned our own law. We have abandoned our strategy, Trogus told Al Jazeera.

Trogus is one of more than 800,000 Americans who served in Afghanistan for whom the sudden fall of Kabul to the Taliban and the chaotic evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies sparked painful emotions.

Veterans across the United States reacted when the Taliban invaded Kabul unopposed and many reached out for support and memories of their fallen comrades. Many grapple with doubts about what they were fighting for, why their friends died, and if it was all unnecessary. The Afghans they fought with now risk being killed in revenge and attacked by the Taliban.

A US Navy assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit punches an evacuee during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport on August 18 [Lance Cpl Nicholas Guevara/Handout via Reuters]

Some manage to compartmentalize their experiences, acknowledging that they were sent to do a job even as they remember losing friends and watching Afghans suffer.

Matt Helder was a young lieutenant in an artillery battery of the US Army’s 2nd Infantry Division in Kandahar in 2012. His best friend Sean was killed by an IED bomb planted near a road.

Now watching footage of the Taliban taking control of Kabul is surreal but not entirely unexpected, said Helder, 33, who recalls seeing the weaknesses of the Afghan military.

We took one step forward and two steps back. We were there for a year and then passed it on to the next group, Helder told Al Jazeera.

The United States lost 2,448 servicemen and women in service and 3,846 contractors killed in a war that cost more than $ 2 trillion and which now appears to have been largely a failure for many soldiers. More than 20,000 American soldiers were injured.

I’m incredibly proud of the guys I’ve worked with and would definitely do it again, Helder said.

Lesleigh Coyer, from Saginaw, Mich., Lies in front of the grave of his brother, Ryan Coyer, who served with the US military in Iraq and Afghanistan, at Arlington National Cemetery [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Dysfunction

Adam Weinstein, a former Navy, coordinated airstrikes in 2012 for Australian Special Forces, wiping out the Taliban from remote mountain valleys.

From perches on the flanks of the peaks above, Weinstein could see the battles unfold below and see the mountains shake when bombs and missiles hit.

Sitting as a young Marine on a mountain, you think, Wow, we have fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft flying overhead right now, and we have some of the best trained soldiers in the valley below, and it’s really just to chase a few Taliban out of this incredibly remote corner of Kandahar, Weinstein recalled in an interview.

For Weinstein at the time, it didn’t make sense. Now 32, he works for a think tank in Washington, DC, and came up with the idea that the United States should withdraw from Afghanistan.

The dysfunction seen in this withdrawal is a continuation of the dysfunction we saw throughout the war effort, Weinstein told Al Jazeera.

His metaphor for the whole war effort, which is that our predictions are never completely correct. We believe we have more control over the situation than we have, he said.

Reflecting on their service, Afghanistan’s veterans described a conflicting mix of powerful emotions ranging from disappointment to embarrassment and even shame, ultimately tempered by pride.

Curtis Grace has twice deployed to the United States Army, first as an infantryman in Kandahar in 2012 and later as a helicopter pilot in 2017.

I was very focused on making sure the guys to my left and right, or below me when I was flying, were ready to go, Grace, now 33, told Al Jazeera. .

I don’t feel it was wasted. We have given the Afghan people 20 years of relative peace and prosperity.

The Afghan government troops Grace worked with in 2012 were mostly Uzbeks, he said, who had little interest in challenging the territory to which they were assigned.

Later in 2017, Grace fought with incredibly professional and super-skilled Afghans in the Khost Protection Force, which gave her hope that the Afghans would defend themselves after the departure of the United States.

Lack of support

But as Afghan forces began to collapse in recent months, it became clear that the central government was not providing adequate support, he said.

We had information when Panjwayi fell in July that they fought until they ran out of food and water and then had to leave, said Grace, who produces a podcast on the stories of American soldiers from Panjwayi.

Amid an outbreak of suicides among returning veterans from Afghanistan and Iraq, the Defense Health Agency is now responding to hundreds of requests for mental health support from across the U.S. military, said a manager.

For many American veterans, including Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, the feeling of defeat in Afghanistan is personal [Yuri Gripas/Reuters]

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who served as an officer in the US Army until his retirement in 2016 and commanded US forces in Afghanistan, acknowledged the pain that US veterans feel as they struggle to reconcile 20 years of struggle against the Taliban with his return to power.

I know these are difficult days for those who lost loved ones in Afghanistan and for those who bear the wounds of war, Austin said in a public address at the Pentagon on Aug. 18.

Afghan veterans are not monoliths. I hear strong opinions from all sides on this issue. And that’s probably how it should be, Austin said.

