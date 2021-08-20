Afghanistan: Providing COVID Vaccine to Anyone Who Arrives in the UK After Fleeing the Taliban | political news





All people leaving Afghanistan will be provided with a COVID-19 vaccine upon arrival in the UK, the Ministry of Health and Social Services has announced.

A new vaccination site will be installed at each managed quarantine hotel. Countries arriving from Afghanistan must be quarantined for 10 days as they are on the UK Travel Red List.

And anyone arriving in the UK after the Taliban took over Afghanistan will be provided with a coronavirus vaccine after testing negative for COVID-19 in the UK two days later.

Airport chaos ‘only terrible’

According to data from Johns Hopkins University in the United States, Afghanistan has a total of 152,411 confirmed cases and 7,047 deaths.

However, in this country of nearly 40 million people, 1.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been received, with less than 0.6% of the population receiving two doses.

In contrast, 76% of the UK population aged 16 and over received both vaccines.

Amid continuing chaos in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, British troops are now attempting to evacuate Afghan people employed locally in Britain.

They are being offered resettlement in the UK under the Afghanistan Relocation and Assistance Policy (ARAP) plan.

Image: British troops help evacuate people from Kabul Airport.

The government has also said it will allow Afghans who are quarantined in the UK to stay in extended family groups for assistance.

The Managed Quarantine Hotel has a 24/7 on-site medical team with daily health and wellness screenings.

Meanwhile, parliaments across England, Scotland and Wales could use a £5m fund to provide housing and assistance to Afghans resettled under the ARAP program.

The UK has evacuated 1,615 people since Saturday so far, including 399 Britons and their dependents, 320 embassy staff and 402 Afghans from ARAP.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Our immediate focus is to evacuate the people of Afghanistan who have supported us and owe a lot to us over the past 20 years.

“We are proud to bring them to the UK. This additional assistance will help people coming from Afghanistan get the housing and medical care they need to start a new life here.”

Health Minister Sajid Javid met with recent arrivals from Afghanistan under the ARAP plan on Friday.

“As Minister of Health, I am focused on health and well-being from the moment my family arrives in the UK,” he said.

“I am very happy to meet such a family who recently arrived today and to learn from the experience of the medical care we have provided so far.

“We are strengthening health and wellness services to refugees during the 10-day quarantine.

“This includes providing everyone with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, doubling health care to ensure that everyone has round-the-clock assistance if they are not yet vaccinated, and reuniting families arriving on other flights where possible. includes doing.”

