



Those who escaped the Taliban, which took control of the Afghanistan Taliban for safety in the UK, take 24-48 hours to safely travel across Kabul to evacuate, and many have returned home for fear of travel, Defense Ministry sources admit.

The difficulty of getting the rest of the British, Afghans and others to the airport has become a major hurdle as new speculation is emerging as to whether RAF Day 5 will continue as planned until the end of the month.

Due to difficulties, RAF flights typically operate at 75% to 80% capacity, sometimes with third-country nationals to make better use of the space.

However, Defense Ministry sources said there are almost no empty RAF planes at Kabul airport after the British are still in Afghanistan. It is believed to be a Norwegian military aircraft.

An unofficial agreement with the Taliban, which now controls the Afghan capital, is supposed to allow evacuees to pass through obstacles on their way to the airport and nearby processing centers, but this doesn’t always happen as large-scale rescues progress.

Defense Secretary James Heappey said he believes the Taliban are largely cooperative, not ignoring people at the airport. In one place I’ve heard that they are more clandestine than malicious.

Those who hold the ticket must present their documents to the checkpoint and say they want to go to the airport. A British source said no one eligible for the trip has died, but there are fears that he could return home in danger.

Rescue helicopters have been spotted over Kabul and have been able to bring people to major airfields, but Britain doesn’t have that capability in Afghanistan. Germany said Saturday it plans to send two helicopters to help rescue its citizens.

Kabul airport map

Evacuees, including those who helped the British, including Afghan interpreters, are being instructed to go to the Baron Hotel, where British officials are located, and stay at home until an email is sent to deal with them.

Preet Kaur Gill, Secretary for International Development at the Department of Labor said: She asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to help prevent this from happening again.

RAF flights were also suspended for hours overnight after US and British troops helped introduce stronger security measures at the airport gates. Large crowds of desperate Afghans outside the streets are making it difficult for evacuees on Thursday to travel the short distance from the Baron hotel to the airport.

This change helped the flow of passengers, with 963 airlifted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,400, including 599 British. Most of the rest are Afghans who can come to the UK under the Arap relocation plan, but dependents of those already in the UK are also moving abroad.

The UK hoped to airlift 1,000 a day, but this is the first time the target set earlier this week has been nearly met. Eight RAF flights were due to arrive in Kabul on Friday, all due to stay in Dubai before continuing to various parts of the UK.

The government has announced additional aid to Afghans resettling in the UK, including a $5 million grant to provide housing to local authorities in the UK, Wales and Scotland. Humanitarian aid to Afghanistan is also doubled immediately at $286 million.

It’s unclear how long the US will retain the Kabul airport and whether the Taliban will continue to allow people to leave the country.

Britain is concerned that the airlift could be over in days ahead of the August 31 deadline set by US President Joe Biden, despite Biden’s confidence earlier this week that it could go on until all the last Americans are out. .

Backbench Labor MP Stella Krish has urged the reception of Afghan refugees at the Nightingale Hospital, which the military has built to treat coronavirus patients, amid concerns that the number of people who can be rescued is being delayed by the creation of emergency accommodations.

Time is running fast to get people out of Afghanistan. With the Nightingale system and a well-established community of NGOs accustomed to running such centers, there is room for leeway. There is no time to waste days, hours, sorting this out. The government must secure these sites so people can come now before Kabul Airport is permanently closed.

