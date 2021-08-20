Reviews | How the US exit from Afghanistan is helping China





Beijing is now also in a position to exercise greater influence over the country’s political landscape. Afghanistan’s history tells us that one group rarely controls the whole country, and given the Taliban’s flash takeover, it is reasonable to expect civil unrest. China, already the largest contributor of troops to UN peacekeeping missions among the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, also registered a standby peacekeeping force of 8,000 troops. , which could make it one of the biggest contributors overall. If a UN peacekeeping mission is deployed in Afghanistan, Chinese peacekeepers from a friendly neighboring country will almost certainly be more welcome than those from afar.

Becoming an influential player in Afghanistan also means that Beijing is in a better position to prevent what it considers anti-Chinese groups from gaining a foothold in the country. One of the main concerns of China is the Islamic Movement of East Turkestan. According to a Chinese government report, the group had early roots in Afghanistan. According to the UN, it received support from the Taliban and Al Qaeda in the 2000s. Some academics and experts question whether the group has the capacity to incite violence, or if it even continues to incite violence. to exist. Yet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a July meeting with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the deputy head of the Taliban, that he hoped the Taliban would make a clean break with the Turkestan group. Eastern because it poses a direct threat to China. national security and territorial integrity. Wang also expressed hope that the Taliban will build a positive image for itself and pursue an inclusive policy, a sign that China wants the Taliban to keep its promise of inclusive governance.

In response, Baradar pledged that the Taliban would never allow any group to use Afghan territory to engage in acts harmful to China.

Part of the key to peace and stability in Afghanistan, of course, is also in Pakistan. Despite their closeness, Siamese twins, as described by former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, do not always look in the same direction. Pakistan’s policy in Afghanistan is largely driven by the strategic goals of securing a friendly government in Kabul and undermining India’s growing influence in Afghanistan. It is in Beijing’s best interests, especially for the success of Belt-and-Road, to ensure that Pakistan and Afghanistan are on good terms.

It’s no secret that China already enjoys a strong influence in Pakistan. Anticipating a greater role and a future necessity, Beijing pledged in June to continue to contribute to the development and improvement of relations between the two countries.

Finally, even if the United States leaves, there is an opportunity for Beijing and Washington to work together for a stable Afghanistan. China and the United States, despite their differences, have already benefited from some cooperation in Afghanistan, for example, jointly training diplomats and technicians. Neither country wants to see Afghanistan slide into civil war. Both support an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned political solution. Therefore, Afghanistan offers space for the two competing giants to find a common cause.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/20/opinion/china-afghanistan-taliban.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos