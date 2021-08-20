Foreign minister meets NATO allies to discuss Afghanistan





Foreign Minister Dominic Raab met with NATO allies in a virtual meeting today (Friday, 20 August), urging Afghanistan to respond to the terrorist threat and ensure uninterrupted access to humanitarian aid following the Taliban takeover.

NATO allies also stressed the need for an inclusive and representative government in Afghanistan and the need for the international community to unite so that the Taliban can uphold the human rights of its citizens across the country.

To safeguard regional stability, the allies have committed to continue working closely with regional partners.

NATO allies are already coordinating operations to evacuate citizens, nationals of partner countries, and the most vulnerable Afghans, especially those who have supported NATO efforts.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said:

The UK’s immediate challenge is to work with NATO allies to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a safe haven for terrorists, make life-saving humanitarian assistance reachable to those most in need, and work with international partners to safeguard stability in the region is to do

This week the UK pledged to resettle 20,000 Afghan refugees over the next five years. This is in addition to the UK’s ARAP scheme, which will relocate current or previously hired locally hired employees to the UK who are assessed as having a serious threat to their life priorities. The UK has also doubled its humanitarian and development assistance to Afghanistan to provide emergency assistance to people suffering from conflict, drought and COVID-19. This brings Britain’s total aid to Afghanistan to 268 million this year.

On Thursday (August 19), the Foreign Minister met with the G7 leaders to pursue a comprehensive political solution, provide important humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and the region, and fight terrorism.

