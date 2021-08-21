Charges Exposed Against North Carolina Man Amid Explosives Threat Near U.S. Capitol, Federal Affidavit Details Incident





CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC (WBTV) – Federal officials have announced felony charges against a Cleveland County man at the center of an explosives threat near the United States Capitol.

Floyd Ray Roseberry, 49, of Grover, North Carolina, made his first court appearance Friday afternoon after his arrest in the Thursday incident outside the Library of Congress near the US Capitol complex United.

He appeared before the Honorable Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui at the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

Roseberry was ordered to be held in prison pending a medical assessment and status hearing scheduled for Wednesday, August 25 at 4 p.m. The judge also appointed Roseberry public defender.

Roseberry is charged with felony threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction and felony threatening with explosives.

The charge of threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction carries a legal maximum of life imprisonment and potential financial penalties.

According to a federal affidavit, at around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, the FBI responded to assist the United States Capitol Police with a bomb threat from Roseberry. Roseberry allegedly claimed to have in her possession a bomb and a detonator, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit continues to state that Roseberry was inside a black Chevrolet pickup truck without license plates that was parked at First Street and Independence Avenue, Northeast, Washington, DC, next to the Jefferson Building in the Library of Commerce.

The federal affidavit continues, claiming that Roseberry broadcast live video and audio via a Facebook account while inside the truck and that recordings provided by Facebook confirmed that Roseberry is the subscriber of the account.

During the events of Thursday, the affidavit indicates that a local Cleveland County law enforcement official contacted the FBI to report that the official recognized Roseberry as the subject of a report received the day before by a person related to Rosebrry.

According to the affidavit, this relative had expressed concern that Roseberry had recently expressed anti-government views and his intention to travel to Virginia or Washington, DC to commit acts of violence. That same parent also reported that Roseberry said he ordered a trench coat to protect him from tasers and pepper bullet guns and would just pull his cowboy hat off to the police, indicates the affidavit.

Law enforcement obtained copies of the Facebook video released by Roseberry on Thursday, in which he can be seen throwing US dollar bills out of the truck and onto the street.

In the Facebook video, he can be heard saying many things.

Roseberry threatened explosions, made anti-government threats, and spoke about what he believed to be the country’s ills, including the US position on Afghanistan, healthcare, and the military. He said Democrats must step down and then also said he liked the president, Democrat Joe Biden. Facebook deleted the videos a few hours after they were apparently filmed. Roseberry didn’t appear to have a specific law enforcement request other than speaking with Biden.

The affidavit states that at approximately 10:21 a.m., Roseberry began communicating with law enforcement by writing messages on a small dry-erase whiteboard and placing it in the driver’s side window of the target vehicle while holding intermittently an unidentified device. The messages shown in part, please don’t shoot the windows, the mood will detonate the bomb, I have no control over it, the decimals are what don’t fire me, and around 11:21 am I am ‘Ray Roseberry calls.

According to the affidavit, in a video Thursday morning, Roseberry was seen holding an old metal box that appeared to have been turned into an explosive device.

At around 2:15 p.m., Roseberry was taken into police custody by the police. In a post-arrest interview, Roseberry confirmed her identity.

After Roseberrys’ arrest, the federal affidavit states that the box he saw holding was recovered from the front seat of the truck. The box was old and rusty and had about an inch to two of an unknown powder on the bottom. A manufactured trigger was attached to the top of the box. The box was sent to an FBI lab for further examination.

Due to COVID-19, Roseberry did not physically appear before the judge on Friday. Instead, he called the hearing by phone and was not seen on video.

Judge Faruqui asked Roseberry a series of questions to make sure he understood the legal process. In response to a question, Roseberry told the judge that he had not taken his blood pressure medication or his mind medication since arriving in Washington DC.

Roseberry said he didn’t know what day it was and that he wasn’t sure he could handle the hearings without his medication.

Judge Faruqui ordered a medical evaluation to determine if Roseberry is competent before moving forward. The assessment is expected to be completed on Monday or Tuesday. Roseberry will remain in federal custody. He is expected to return to court on Wednesday August 25 at 4:00 p.m.

Former FBI executive Chris Swecker says medical and mental assessments are common in these types of cases.

We’ve seen it with John Hinkley in the Reagan shootout, and we’ve seen it happen a few times before in law enforcement scenarios like this. So he will go through a mental assessment, there was an indication that he was mentally disturbed. His wife mentioned what Swecker said.

Judge Faruqui also appointed Roseberry Public Defender.

Local, state and federal authorities were seen around Roseberrys Grover’s home on Blacksburg Road on Friday. Swecker says investigators will be looking for bombs, bomb-making equipment and other weapons.

Second, they will look for any evidence on possible grounds and if anyone else is involved in any way, Swecker said. They want to know everything about him and his social network to see if there are any other dangers or threats.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office sent a statement Friday afternoon.

Law enforcement agencies working to find and secure the Cleveland County, North Carolina home, which is linked to the Washington investigation, have a critical and meticulous job. The safety of officers and the community is a priority and a full-scale search may take longer and cause delays in areas of Earl NC. We will work as quickly as possible to resume normal traffic, but once again safety is paramount. We appreciate your patience and will provide more information as we go, the release said.

