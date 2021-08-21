Watchdog Raises Concerns About Nvidia’s Acquisition of British Chip Designer Arm | eight





The UK competition watchdog said US rival Nvidia’s acquisition of Cambridge-based chip designer Arm has raised serious competition concerns and has launched an in-depth investigation into the $40 billion ($29.5 billion) deal.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the deal could increase prices for products ranging from cars and game consoles to cell phones and data centers by reducing competition in markets that rely on semiconductor chips that serve as the brains of all electronic devices.

The investigation comes amid concerns about the threat to the UK economy and national security as foreign rivals and private equity firms have recently acquired a series of UK companies.

Behavioral remedies that provided the company’s assurance that Nvidia would not engage in de facto anti-competitive practices were denied, and the regulator said it did not believe that any form of behavioral remedies could address the identified competition problems.

This raises the real possibility that a transaction that Oliver Dowden, head of digital, cultural, media and sports department, is evaluating for investigation for national security reasons could be blocked.

Andrea Coscelli, CEO of CMA, feared that Nvidia’s control of Arm could create real problems for Nvidias rivals by limiting access to core technology and ultimately stifling innovation in several important and growing markets. This can result in consumers missing out on new products or rising prices.

A spokesperson for the Dowdens department said it had received a copy of the CMA Phase 1 report and that the Minister would decide at an appropriate time whether to proceed to the next phase of the investigation.

Earlier this week, Economy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng told CMA to investigate the $2.6 billion purchase of British defense contractor Ultra Electronics by Cobham, a competing aerospace company owned by US private equity firm Advent.

Kwarteng said: The UK is open for business, but foreign investment should not threaten our national security.

Last month, Boris Johnson intervened by a Chinese-owned manufacturer to review a purchase from Britain’s largest semiconductor producer, after a deal was criticized after the Welsh minister said he was satisfied that it had taken security risks into account. .

The government has begun investigating the sale of its Newport wafer fab to Chinese-owned manufacturer Nexperia, using its powers under new national security and investment laws introduced to protect key national assets from foreign acquisitions.

Other major deals for UK companies imminent include a 7 billion bid war against supermarket group Morrisons. Coventry-based defense supplier Meggittis is being tracked by two US aerospace companies. Asthma inhaler maker Vectura receives 1.1 billion offers from tobacco company Philip Morris International.

Several deals have been attracting attention recently. [of regulators and government] Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said he had a feeling there was an attack on some of the UK’s top companies. The Conservative government doesn’t like to interfere too much, but it doesn’t like appearing asleep on wheels when blue chips come up.

The Arm acquisition is particularly worrisome as control of companies in the sector becomes a geopolitical issue as a growing global shortage of semiconductor chips has disrupted manufacturing of products ranging from mobile phones to automobiles.

Coscelli said the chip technology industry is worth billions of dollars and is critical to the products businesses and consumers depend on every day. This includes critical data processing and data center technologies that support digital businesses across the economy, as well as future developments in artificial intelligence technologies critical to growing industries such as robotics and autonomous vehicles.

With 6,500 employees, including 3,000 in the UK, Arm Holdings is a global leader in the design of chips for smartphones, computers and tablets. Nvidia is one of more than 500 users of Arms designs worldwide, including Apple, Samsung and Qualcomm, and critics say the acquisition of Nvidia will ruin its position as Switzerland in the semiconductor industry.

A spokesperson for Nvidia said it was looking forward to the opportunity to address the CMA’s initial views and address any concerns the government may have. We are confident that this deal will benefit Arm, its licensees, competitors and the UK.

