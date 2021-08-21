Stamp duty vacation doesn’t get credit for UK house price boom, study finds





UK house price update

According to the Resolution Foundation, Rishi Sunak’s temporary stamp duty cuts haven’t caused house prices to skyrocket in the past year, raising questions about whether the strategy is a waste of taxpayers’ money.

According to official data, home prices rose 13.2% by June, the fastest pace since 2004, and a study by the think tank published on Saturday found that the biggest price increases came in the regions with the least tax cuts.

With anecdotal evidence that the housing market has been booming since the phasing out of stamp duty cuts began in July, the study suggests that the housing market will avoid sharp corrections if temporary incentives are fully withdrawn in the fall.

The award was able to save up to £15,000 by introducing stamp duty leave for the first £500,000 of all home purchases in July 2020. The duty-free amount has been halved to £250,000 from the end of June and will be fully abolished from October 1st, returning to the standard limit of £125,000.

The Resolution Foundation said that areas close to the areas where average home prices in the UK have benefited the most would have expected the most price increases if tax exemptions had been the main driver of the rise.

However, we found that there was no correlation between the areas that benefited the most and the increase in house prices, and that the areas that benefited the least experienced the highest increases in house prices.

“Last year, prices rose by 13% in one-fifths of municipalities where savings from transaction tax exemptions were minimal or nonexistent, compared to 7% in one-fifths of those with the highest savings. achieved,” said the think tank.

The results suggest that more global factors are pushing home prices higher, including lower interest rates, forced savings during the pandemic, and changing tastes among homebuyers, as the world has seen the most widespread housing boom in the past two years, repeated globally . decades.

Resolution Foundation researcher Krishan Shah said it would be wrong to attribute rising home prices to stamp duty vacation. Instead, he added: “It raises a big question about the value of money, especially given the estimated tax loss of around £4.4 billion on policies in England and Northern Ireland alone.”

The think tank’s work is consistent with the latest anecdotal evidence suggesting that the housing market is not in recession now that stamp duty leave has been partially withdrawn.

Jeremy Leaf, a former housing chairman of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and a real estate broker in northern London, said the latest evidence in the market was suggesting “immediately after the expected price correction. [the withdrawal of the stamp duty holiday] failed to materialize.”

Chris Hare, chief economist at HSBC, added that the move “definitely did not plunge the UK housing market into a recession,” although they rushed to close the deal before stamp duty vacation pay was cut from early July.

