Reviews | The United States has left Afghanistan. Will China settle down?

The astonishing takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban poses many important geopolitical questions, including those that will fill the void left by the withdrawal of the United States and its NATO allies from the country after 20 years.

The Taliban are on a public relations offensive to try to show that they are a legitimate representative power that wants to have good relations with its neighbors. The group appealed to its wealthier neighbor, China, in particular, to underscore this message.

Yet even before the Taliban stormed Kabul, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the deputy head of the Taliban, met the Chinese foreign minister and called China a reliable friend of the Afghan people.

To explain in more detail how China sees its role in this new Afghanistan, we approached Zhou Bo, who was a senior colonel in the People’s Liberation Army until his retirement in 2020. He is now a senior fellow at the Center for International Security and Strategy. at Tsinghua University in Beijing. Although he writes in a personal capacity, Zhou is an authoritative voice reflecting the PLA’s thinking on Chinese and international security.

In a guest essay, Zhou describes how China bided its time as the United States sank deeper into the Afghan quagmire. China has kept a low profile in the country since the American invasion, unwilling to play the role of second fiddle to the United States in any power politics, he writes. All the while, Beijing had a stronger trading relationship, eventually becoming one of Afghanistan’s biggest trading partners.

This leaves Beijing in a privileged position to become the most influential external actor in an Afghanistan now almost abandoned by the United States.

Yet it can be simplistic to assume that leaving the Americas ecstasies China.

On the one hand, China may have been content with its adversary stuck in a messy and costly quagmire, as Zhou describes the time of the Americas in Afghanistan. And Beijing’s economic interests may not be completely secure under the Taliban; the American presence provided a minimum of security. China is unlikely to fill this security vacuum in any meaningful way, in line with its stated strategy of fostering hands-off relations with its neighbors.

But Beijing will likely be intrigued by the prospect of flexing its soft power muscles, especially if there are great investment opportunities there.

I hope Times readers enjoy Zhou’s interesting perspective on the changing power dynamics in a region in which the United States has been so deeply invested. It’s rare for The Times to provide a platform for a Chinese military insider, but Zhou has a unique perspective on how Beijing is positioning itself in Afghanistan.

Yara Bayoumy is the editor-in-chief of Opinion’s global and national security. She is a former journalist who focused on stories related to conflict, activism and geopolitics.

