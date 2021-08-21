Daughter shares relief after vulnerable mother returns to England.





A medically vulnerable British daughter imprisoned in Afghanistan is relieved after her mother returns safely to England.

Coventry-born British fashion photographer Fereba Hafizi has been campaigning in Afghanistan to bring her 79-year-old mother home.

Layloma Hafizi, a British and Afghan dual citizen with various health problems, originally went to Kabul for a family funeral a month ago.

While she was outside, the Taliban began to take control of Afghanistan, and Pereva and her brothers became afraid of their mother’s safety.

Earlier this week, Layloma lost consciousness after colliding with people while on a plane with British authorities on Wednesday morning.

Fereba said she was unable to contact her mother for several hours and was traumatized waiting for the news.

On Thursday, she got a call from Sayed, a British Afghan national, who started helping her mother after a plane landed in Dubai from Kabul.

He said that he met her mother and offered to be with her always and help her.

Sayed from Newcastle landed at Birmingham Airport on Friday morning, but said the Birmingham hotel was now fully booked and is being quarantined at a hotel near London’s Stansted.

Like other citizens evacuated from Afghanistan, Layloma will have to quarantine for 10 days as Afghanistan is on the UK’s coronavirus red list.

Pereva told PA News Agency: He is currently in quarantine and is still concerned about his poor health, but is being treated by a doctor.

Excited to know that she is looking forward to being able to return home when she is around the corner. We want to congratulate her when she returns. The whole family is already talking about it.

Fereba said her mother was extremely unhealthy and details about her journey remain unclear, but she said she was told that Layloma had missed her scheduled flight because she had lost consciousness.

She added that Layloma had been under medical observation for five hours and was dripped before boarding a flight to Dubai late Wednesday evening.

Layloma arrived back on British soil at 3am on Friday.

My mom told me about her experience and her heartbreaking, shocking and absolutely nightmarish experience. Fereba said.

I can’t believe or understand what she said to me. She will need some kind of aftercare and stuff like that to help with everything she witnessed.

But she praised the British Army and the service they provided her above all else.

She added: (To Sayed) Thank you very much. We feel so blessed to have someone helping our mother and it gives us hope that there will be people who can help.

We said we would keep in touch with this person and that we could do anything for you. Don’t hesitate to call us.

