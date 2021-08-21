Revealed: UK’s most reliant on vacation and universal credit growth





The emergence of the coronavirus in the UK was above all a public health emergency, but it had serious economic consequences.

The recession that ensued was deep and artificial in the sense that it was caused by a deliberate shutdown to contain the spread of the virus.

The upheaval that ensued inevitably caused hardship and suffering, but the government’s unprecedented humanitarian response protected households and businesses from the brink of a recession. There have been settings, setbacks and false dawns during this pandemic, but a recovery is underway and looks stronger than any economist dared to predict a year ago.

Steve Pattenden, owner of Double S Travel, said he won’t be able to keep his staff when vacation plans are over.

With the state of emergency finally coming to an end, it appears that the government has decided to push for an emergency stoppage. Last week, the minister confirmed that the job retention plan would end in September as planned.

Vacations are designed to encourage businesses to hold employees in place when they go into hibernation. It was a huge success and avoided mass unemployment. By mid-July, vacations cost the government $67.4 billion and supported 1.3 million employers and 11.6 million employees.

A little over a million people still get taxpayer payroll subsidies, and they will see if employers can get their pay back in the next six weeks. Rishi Sunak also sticks to his plan to end a 20-week raise to Universal Credit. plan to do The measure will affect 6 million households in the UK from October. This may seem like a necessary decision, but there will be people on the receiving end and we wanted to travel to a place in England where the impact will be felt. sharpest.

JRF chief economist Rebecca McDonald said ‘we estimate 500,000 households will fall into poverty’ if the minister pushes for a college credit cut.

Six months ago, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) released a list of the 20 towns and cities most exposed to financial Covid support disruptions. The list has changed. Beach towns like Blackpool, Great Yarmouth and Margate have collapsed.

All three have very high numbers of Universal Credit claimants, but the percentage of the population on vacation plummeted with another summer vacation. In contrast, airport cities like Luton and Slough remain vulnerable. In Luton, the airport is the largest employer and 10,000 jobs depend on return travel abroad.

If vacation planning doesn’t go on, ‘we will have to consider whether to send people out’, said Luton Airport’s CEO.

August is high season, but as we found, traffic has decreased by 75% compared to pre-coronavirus levels, and a quarter of airport employees are still on unpaid leave. The industry has said job losses will occur in the fall unless additional financial aid comes out. Big cities also continue to struggle. Not like London. Of the 15 places listed by JRF, 10 are in the capital. London has plenty of attractions, but still few tourists and offices are unusually quiet. Many pubs, restaurants, cafes and shops are not yet open and employees continue to take unpaid leave in the borough outside London.

The UK economy is full of vacancies, but London is a part of the UK where advertised job levels are far below pre-crisis levels.

17 UK locations vulnerable to unpaid leave and universal credit cuts

Newham

Hounslow

Brent

Ealing

haringay

Waltham Forest

Enfield

Barking and Dagenham

tower hamlet

Birmingham

central manchester

Crawley

Croydon

fault

Luton

leicester

Southwark

