UK weather warning for thunderstorms risking flooding | UK weather





Almost all parts of the UK and most of Wales and Northern Ireland are likely to be affected by a thunderstorm on Saturday, forecasters say.

The Meteorological Agency has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain and thunder across the UK that could cause flooding, power outages and trip disruptions.

The warning covers large areas of the three countries with the exception of some coastal areas and lasts from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday. This is in response to unstable summer weather that persisted across the UK throughout August.

Rain is expected in many parts of Scotland, including Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Forecasters said spray, stagnant water and hail could worsen driving conditions in affected areas, increasing travel times by car and bus and potentially delaying train service.

Temporary power outages and some other services may be disrupted along with damage from lightning. The Bureau of Meteorology said some homes and businesses could experience flooding.

Meteorologist Simon Partridge said the city of London had already recorded 117% of its rainfall in August, with 60 mm (2.4 inches) of rain falling by 17 August, compared to the commonly seen 51 mm for a month. Northern Ireland received an average of 90mm of rainfall per month, which is 90% of the 97mm.

Partridge predicted up to 40 millimeters of rain could fall in Northern Ireland and south-west England over a 24-hour period on Saturday, with the same amount of rain expected in the Northern Peninsula on Sunday.

Heavy rain and hail have already caused serious harvest problems, according to the National Farmers Union.

A union spokesperson said this year’s cold spring temperatures have delayed harvests, but it is too early to say how much profits will be affected and whether consumers should expect higher food prices.

Localized heavy rains and hail have caused serious problems in certain areas. This is a mixed picture because in many areas there were not many sunny dry days to harvest, so things stopped a bit and the harvest started. Where they harvest, the grain often had to be dried because better weather did not last long enough to drop where moisture levels were needed, the spokesperson said.

If the unstable weather continues, the problem will grow. Especially for crops like milling wheat, because if it lasts too long it starts to affect the quality of the grain.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/aug/20/uk-weather-warning-thunderstorms-flooding-met-office-england-wales-northern-ireland The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos