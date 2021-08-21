U.S. Oil and Gas Rigs Rise for Week Three – Baker Hughes





A pump jack operates in front of an oil rig at sunset in an oilfield in Midland, Texas, United States, August 22, 2018. REUTERS / Nick Oxford

Aug. 20 (Reuters) – U.S. energy companies this week added oil and gas rigs for the third week in a row, as the recovery in oil prices prompted some drillers to return to the well rig over the course of the last year.

The number of oil and gas rigs, an early indicator of future production, increased by three to 503 in the week to August 20, its highest level since April 2020, energy services company Baker said. Hughes Co (BKR.N) in its closely watched report on Friday. ,,

This almost doubles the total number of rigs compared to the same period last year when the number of rigs was 254.

U.S. oil rigs rose eight to 405 this week, their highest level since April 2020, while gas rigs fell five to 97, recording their biggest weekly decline in 16 months.

U.S. crude futures were trading at around $ 63 a barrel on Friday, sliding for a seventh straight session to three-month lows amid the surge in cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant hitting travel.

With oil prices up around 29% so far this year, several energy companies have announced plans to increase spending, which remains modest, however, as most companies continue to focus on increasing. improved cash flow, reduced debt and increased shareholder returns.

In fact, many analysts do not expect this additional spending to increase production at all. Instead, they think it will only replace the natural declines in production from the wells.

U.S. shale oil production is expected to hit 8.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, the highest level since April 2020, according to the Energy Information Administration’s monthly drilling productivity report released on Monday. Read more

Total oil production, however, is expected to drop to 11.1 million bpd in 2021 from 11.3 million bpd in 2020, before dropping to 11.8 million bpd in 2022, according to government projections. This compares to the record annual record of 12.3 million bpd in 2019. Read more

Reporting by Scott DiSavino and Swati Verma in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/us-oil-gas-rigs-rise-third-week-baker-hughes-2021-08-20/

