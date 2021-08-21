COVID-19: More traffic on some UK roads than before the pandemic | UK News





Travel data shows that there are more cars on the road this summer than during the pandemic.

According to data from navigation technology company TomTom, traffic on some major routes has actually increased above pre-pandemic levels.

The easing of COVID-19-related restrictions in the UK has boosted people’s mobility and increased car use.

Every weekend since early June there have been more cars on UK roads than during the pandemic.

Commuter routes such as the A1 from Peterborough to Edgware to North London saw an increase in both weekday and weekend traffic in July compared to 2019.

Manchester’s Bury New Road, which was one of the busiest routes in the UK in 2019, had 9.6% more traffic between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays.

Great Western Road, one of Glasgow’s major commercial and commuting routes, also saw an 18.5% increase in vehicle count compared to 2019.

Some of the routes with the highest increase in traffic are around popular vacation spots. A30s to Cornwall had 47% more vehicles in July compared to the same month in 2019.

According to data from the National Statistical Office, overseas travel reached 9.4 million in August 2019.

Current regulations on international travel suggest that there will be millions more than usual in the UK this summer and many will be vacationing at home.

Satellite imagery produced by Planet Labs for Sky News shows an empty parking lot at London Gatwick Airport this summer compared to much more congested 2019.

However, it is not only holidays that have contributed to the increase in the number of cars on the road.

Experts suggest that the impact of infectious diseases on our way of life is also a factor.

“Three national closures have upended UK travel habits,” said Ru Roberts, country manager for Google-owned mobile navigation app Waze.

“We are more dependent on cars than ever before, and travel for leisure, travel and errands has exceeded pre-COVID levels by nearly 130%, and pre-lockdown transport levels have increased by 20%.”

Government data shows that the number of cars on the road has mostly recovered, but bus and rail use across the UK is only half of pre-pandemic levels.

Nearly two out of five people in the UK are still reluctant to use public transport, according to a study by the trade journal Railway Technology,

Even though rail infrastructure operator Network Rail found no signs of coronavirus in air samples at major stations across the country earlier this month.

Increased confidence in public transport can offset the increase in car use.

Likewise, fewer people will be using the UK and roads next summer if international travel becomes easier.

