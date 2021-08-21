InfoWars host accused of violating U.S. Capitol grounds in riot





Police cleanse the US Capitol with tear gas as supporters of US President Donald Trump gather outside in Washington, USA on January 6, 2021. REUTERS / Stephanie Keith

The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this functionality as we continue to test and develop in beta. We appreciate comments, which you can provide using the comments tab on the right of the page.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20 (Reuters) – US prosecutors have charged a Texas man who hosts a talk show linked to the InfoWars conspiracy theory website with illegally violating the Capitol grounds during the Jan.6 riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Owen Shroyer illegally entered a restricted area on the west side of the Capitol in the murderous rampage that interrupted official certification by Congress of President Joe Biden’s election victory in 2020, prosecutors said in unsealed court documents on Friday.

He hosts a talk show associated with Infowars, titled “The War Room With Owen Shroyer,” which airs daily on an InfoWars platform, prosecutors said.

Shroyer faces two misdemeanor charges: violent entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds, and illegal entry into a restricted area.

Court documents included a photo of Shroyer on Capitol Hill on January 6 with Alex Jones, a right-wing media personality and the founder of InfoWars. Jones, who has not been charged in connection with the riot, participated in pro-Trump events in Washington on January 5-6 and helped promote the former president’s false claims that the election of 2020 were stolen from him by widespread electoral fraud.

Shroyer led a crowd of people who walked from a park near the White House to the Capitol on Jan.6, an FBI agent said in a court file.

The officer said video footage showed Shroyer leading chants and telling the crowd, “Today we are marching to the Capitol because on this historic January 6, 2021, we need to educate our members of Congress and our women. , and we need to let Mike Pence know, they stole the election, we know they stole it, and we’re not going to accept it! ” Pence was Trump’s vice president.

More than 570 people have been charged in connection with the riot at the Capitol.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Will Dunham

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/infowars-host-charged-with-breaching-us-capitol-grounds-riot-2021-08-20/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos