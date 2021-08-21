Harry Potter, Meghan Markle’s first date and more – 10 must-see places in England





The UK’s top attractions attract millions of tourists each year, but the vast majority of Britons haven’t found a bucket-list destination right on their doorstep.

This is according to a new study of 4,000 Britons from Vrbo, a global expert in family vacation rentals.

Despite the pandemic encouraging British people to vacation in the UK rather than travel abroad, they are still missing some parts of the UK.

A study by Vrbo found that, despite the fact that Britain’s top attraction, the British Museum, attracts 6.2 million visitors from around the world each year, less than a third of Brits actually visit it.

Similarly, London’s biggest attractions, the Tower of London and other iconic London destinations such as St Paul’s Cathedral, remain unvisited by the majority of Britons (57% and 70% respectively).

This isn’t just happening in London. Only 3 in 10 said they have visited Stratford-Upon-Avon, the birthplace of Shakespeare.

Chester Zoo is another family-friendly attraction that Britons miss. Although the zoo is the UK’s third most visited tourist attraction, it is visited by just over a quarter of people.

#1 on the UK’s list of overlooked attractions is the Abbey of Anglesey on the outskirts of Cambridge, where less than 3% of respondents said they had visited a National Trust property. The University City receives approximately 8.2 million visitors annually.

unknown movie set

The study also found that many Britons had never heard of Britain’s best-known attractions.

Findings of the UK’s most beloved TV shows and movies have also been largely uncovered, according to the findings. Lacock Abbey, the set of Harry Potter’s first two films, famous for its ‘Hogwarts’ corridor, was one of Britain’s least-known attractions, and only 13% of respondents had ever heard of it.

The location of Cliveden House and ‘A Very British Country House’, which was the setting for movies like Sherlock Holmes, is also not widely known for 84% of Britons. It is also known as the place where Meghan Markle spent her last night before marrying Prince Harry.

location of natural beauty

England is not lacking in breathtaking landscapes, but many of us have never experienced the beauty and wonder of nature.

But more of us are waking up to the great British outdoors, according to Vrbo’s research. When asked what domestic attractions to add to their bucket list, all of the British’s top ten picks were in fact natural wonders across the country.

Despite being one of the least-visited destinations by the British, the magical fairy pool on the Isle of Skye in Scotland ranks #1 as the number one place to consider adding to our bucket list of places to visit, with 8 out of 10 respondents saying it’s desired. appeared. Visit.

The Blue Lagoon in Abbey, Wales was another popular choice as a place British people want to visit (84%), even though research has found it to be the UK’s third least visited attraction.

Other wishlist attractions include Dorset’s impressive Jurassic Coast and Somerset’s Cheddar Gorge Caves, all offering stunning views and impressive terrain.

Top places Britons are considering adding to their bucket list Fairy Pools, Isle of Skye, Scotland – 86% Green Bridge of Wales, Pembrokeshire, Wales – 84% Blue Lagoon, Abereiddy, Wales – 84% Durdle Door, Lulworth Dorset , Dorset – 81% Attingham Park, Shropshire – 81% Stourhead National Trust, Wiltshire – 81% St Michael’s Mount, Cornwall – 80% Jurassic Coast World Heritage Site, Devon to Dorset – 80% Lake Windermere, Cumbria – 79% Cheddar Gorge & Caves, Somerset 79%

Karen Mullins of Vrbo said:

“4 in 10 Brits say they have not yet planned a trip in 2022. Perhaps it’s time to research the area to make sure your upcoming trip is filled with unforgettable memories and interesting places to explore! We want vacationers to be able to create their own bucket list of places to visit.

“There are family-friendly attractions all over the UK and you will be amazed at how many of them are free.”

If you’re looking for the best UK vacation for your family, Vrbo’s Bucket and Spade List can help.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.denbighshirefreepress.co.uk/news/national/uk-today/19527671.harry-potter-meghan-markles-first-date—10-uk-attractions-visit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos