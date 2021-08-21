Chinese US-listed stocks lost another $ 150 billion in market value this week as Beijing targets excessive wealth





Top line

Shares of Chinese tech giants trading in the United States struggled to cut losses on Friday amid growing concerns over China’s efforts to impose sweeping new regulations on its publicly traded companies over the next several years , causing more than $ 150 billion in market value losses for the 10 largest Chinese stocks listed in the United States this week alone.

Jack Ma, CEO of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, speaks in Paris on May 16, 2019.

AFP via Getty Images Highlights

As of 2:45 p.m. EDT, shares of e-commerce juggernaut Alibaba, China’s largest publicly traded company in the United States, were among the hardest hit, down more than 15% on the New York Stock Exchange during the year. last week to $ 157, deflating its market cap to $ 424 billion.

Other online retailers, JD.com and Pinduoduo, posted equally staggering losses, wiping out around $ 20 billion and $ 10 billion in market value this week, respectively, despite rising about 2% on Friday.

“China remains a huge source of global concern,” wrote market analyst Adam Crisafulli of Vital Knowledge Media in an email Friday, noting the strengthening of the country’s regulatory campaign against companies and stocks that last month consisted of demanding that online education companies shut down for-profit operations. models.

This week, Chinese stocks have steadily collapsed since Tuesday, when President Xi Jinping vowed to redistribute wealth in the country by regulating “excessively high incomes”, sparking a sell-off that crushed the shares of European luxury companies. who do big business in China, like LVMH and Kering, the parent company of Gucci.

US-listed shares of online gaming company NetEase, electric car maker NIO and internet company Baidu plunged 11%, 10% and 10% respectively this week.

In total, the top 10 Chinese companies operating in the United States have lost about $ 153 billion in market value since last week, more than 15% of their combined market value of about $ 940 billion.

Key context

Within weeks, China introduced tough regulations targeting large swathes of its economy and showing investors how risky investing in its market can be, wrote Tom Essaye, author of the Sevens Report, in a recent memo. “Yes, there is a huge market and a lot of potential for growth, but obviously there are regulatory risks that seem to increase with each passing month,” Essaye said. Last week, the authorities released a comprehensive five-year crackdown plan, covering virtually all sectors of its market. Chinese market regulators on Wednesday released a long list of draft rules targeting tech companies, prohibiting them from using data to influence consumer choices and “hijacking activities”, among others.

Crucial quote

“It’s a stark reminder that Beijing’s current regulatory crackdown is not going to stop,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a note on Thursday, predicting US tech stocks, which outperform the market. at large on Friday, should benefit from the technology. -targeted repression in China over the next year. “The fear of more regulation in China around the corner is a major concern that is difficult for investors to digest, and it will ultimately lead to a greater rotation of the Chinese tech sector towards US technology.”

Surprising fact

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks Chinese companies that trade in the United States, is down 9% this week and slumped 51% from an all-time high in February.

