Billions in Afghanistan, US arms in Mexico and the dowry ban | Business and Economy News





If you feel like news week has been exceptionally busy, you are not alone. From the angst in Afghanistan to the devastation of the earthquake in Haiti to the rise of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in many parts of the world, there has been a lot to absorb.

Al Jazeeras editors and reporters devoted themselves to covering all aspects and developments after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. Plus, we’ve kept our finger on the pulse of the global economy to keep you up to date with the most important stories that move markets and impact people’s lives.

We’ve collected the biggest business and economic news headlines this week by numbers, dropping from $ 2 trillion to one.

$ 2.26 trillion

This is the hard-to-understand amount of money the United States has spent in Afghanistan since it invaded the Central Asian nation in 2001, according to Brown University’s Costs of War Project.

First, most of the taxpayer’s money, nearly $ 1 trillion, was consumed by the overseas emergency operations budget for the US Department of Defense. And the second largest $ 530 billion is estimated interest payments on money borrowed by the US government to finance the war.

A US Marine Corps soldier registers evacuees before their flight during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan [File: US Marine Corps/Lance Cpl Nicholas Guevara via Reuters]

But despite the trillions the United States has spent, Afghanistan still has one of the smallest formal economies on the planet. Some 90 percent of the population lives on less than $ 2 a day, now exiled President Ashraf Ghani said last year.

Al Jazeeras editor-in-chief Patricia Sabga breaks down the cost of war here.

$ 460 million

This is the amount Afghanistan is expected to receive from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) when its largest allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) goes into effect on Monday.

But the IMF paused to let the Taliban trade those SDRs for hard currencies. This means that Afghanistan will get the funds, but just like Myanmar and Venezuela, it will not be able to access IMF resources.

The assets of the Afghan central bank held in the United States were also frozen. So what sources of money do the Taliban have access to? Al Jazeeras Editor-in-Chief for the Americas Kaelyn Forde has what you need to know here.

348,000

That’s the number of Americans who filed for unemployment benefits in the United States during the week ending Aug. 14, the US Department of Labor reported Thursday.

Hiring in the United States continued to accelerate despite increasing COVID-19 cases in some states [File: Andrew Kelly/Reuters]

This is a drop of 29,000 from the previous week and a new low since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. It may be a sign that the US job market is recovering even as cases of the Delta variant are increasing in some states.

The US Federal Reserve indicated in its July meeting minutes that it may also be ready to phase out some of its asset purchases before the end of 2021. Here we have a snapshot of the current state of the economy. American economy.

10 billion dollars

This is the amount Mexico is demanding from U.S. gunmakers after the country filed a lawsuit in U.S. federal court to hold several gun manufacturers and distributors accountable for high levels of gun violence in Mexico.

The lawsuit argues that 70 to 90 percent of guns recovered from crime scenes in Mexico were sold from the United States, and the majority of them were made by six American manufacturers.

Mexico has a nationwide gun store and issues less than 50 gun licenses a year, despite its astronomical levels of gun violence, the complaint says, adding that a US-made gun is more likely to be used to assassinate a Mexican citizen. than an American citizen.

Al Jazeeras Ann Deslandes reports on what is at stake with the unprecedented lawsuit here.

15

This is the number of years that Hezbollah and Israel have maintained a tense peace.

The war between Iranian-backed Hezbollah and Israel, often referred to as the July War, began on July 12, 2006, days after Hezbollah operatives captured two Israeli soldiers in a cross-border raid.

Hezbollah operatives wave flags marking Resistance and Liberation Day in Kfar Kila, near the border with Israel, southern Lebanon [File: Aziz Taher/Reuters]

Israel responded militarily to recover the two soldiers and with the intention of destroying Hezbollah, the only faction from the time of the civil war in Lebanon that maintained its arsenal.

The conflict lasted until August 14, 2006. During the month of the fighting, Israeli air, artillery and naval attacks killed at least 1,109 Lebanese, the vast majority of whom were civilians, wounding more than 4. 000 and have displaced nearly a million people. About 250 Hezbollah fighters died during the war. Hezbollah rocket attacks killed 43 Israeli civilians and 12 soldiers.

Al Jazeeras Kareem Chehayeb has more here.

A

It only takes one village, that is. Baba Wayil, located in Indian Kashmir, goes against the trend of lavish weddings by banning dowries.

Saima Shah, 21, who is getting married very soon, plans to continue her education after her marriage and says her future husband and family fully support this. [Sharafat Ali/Al Jazeera]

The wedding dowry paid by the bride’s family to the bride and groom has long been an important part of Indian culture, but it has also thrown some families into crushing debt.

It is not uncommon for middle-class families to spend around one million rupees ($ 13,340) on a bride’s dowry in order to strike a deal for their daughter’s marriage.

But some say the dowry system has made women objects and can lead to barbaric mistreatment of them.

Al Jazeeras Sharafat Ali has a fascinating look at the issue here.

