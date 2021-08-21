UK Security Watch May Demand Access to Information on Afghan Crisis | British security and counter-terrorism





The source said it is expected that parliamentary security watchdogs will demand an analysis of the secret intelligence behind the chaotic western withdrawal from Afghanistan after ministers claimed they did not notice the pace of the Taliban takeover.

The Information and Security Commission (ISC), chaired by Conservative MP Julian Lewis, has the power to request information documents and to require information documents to present evidence.

Several sources close to the committee told The Guardian that it is very likely that members will ask for an assessment by the Joint Intelligence Committee (JIC) related to Afghanistan.

This would prove whether Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab were right in saying that the collapse of the Afghan government and the pace of takeovers by the Taliban were not expected.

The prime minister insisted that there were no failures in gathering information, but that the collapse of the Afghan army was much faster than expected.

A source close to the ISC said that among those with knowledge of the intelligence community, British spies were already skeptical about the unpredictable situation and that a swift takeover of the Taliban was at least a possibility.

In the United States, a former CIA counter-terrorism director claimed that the Trump and Biden administrations had warned from the chief of intelligence that Afghan forces’ resistance to the Taliban could collapse in days after an overly hasty withdrawal.

Lewis said in the House of Commons on Wednesday that intelligence issues related to Afghanistan were relevant, but declined to comment on the UK commission’s future work program. A spokesperson for the committee said he did not comment on the work program.

The ISC is expected to make a formal decision on whether to initiate an investigation at its next meeting with a request for information, which is not known until October. You do not have permission to investigate an in-progress operation.

But there is already pressure in Parliament for measures to investigate whether the UK has suffered a fatal intelligence failure with respect to Afghanistan, and some lawmakers, such as former Defense Secretary Tobias Ellwood, are calling for a full-fledged public investigation. Another Conservative MP, Andrew Bridgen, pressured Johnson to submit an intelligence assessment to Congress, but the prime minister avoided questioning.

The committee’s former chairman, Dominic Grieve, told The Guardian on Thursday whether or not to start an investigation is up to the ISC, but he believed it would be a useful exercise.

He said: The Prime Minister is documented in the record that there were no intelligence failures. He said he knew this was a possibility, even if the rate of collapse was faster than expected. So it will be very interesting for the ISC to independently confirm that the Prime Minister is right about this and how this has been reflected in the government’s decision-making.

Another former chairman of the committee, Labor colleague Anne Taylor, said the ISC should launch an urgent and comprehensive investigation into what could be an information failure. She said: There are reports that the government wants to reduce the commission’s powers. I hope that doesn’t happen because I have to allow it to work in a free way.

Taylor said in the House of Lords: If we had known that this catastrophe would unfold, it is inconceivable that the West would have proceeded to withdraw in this way. In both the UK and the US, with which we work closely, there would have been a comprehensive intelligence assessment of the highest standards. Therefore, we must ask what is wrong and we need a full and urgent investigation.

