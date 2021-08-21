US blames man who launched bomb threat near US Capitol





WASHINGTON, Aug.20 (Reuters) – The United States indicted on Friday a North Carolina man who claimed to have had a bomb in his truck near the Capitol the day before, which resulted in a five-hour standoff with forces of order.

Floyd Ray Roseberry has been charged with threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempting to use an explosive device.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui ordered a mental skills assessment for Roseberry after he said he couldn’t understand the lawsuits against him because he couldn’t take his blood pressure medication and his blood pressure. ” spirit “.

“My memory is not very good, sir,” Roseberry said, adding that his wife had power of attorney for her medical problems and he did not know the names of her medications.

Roseberry, 51, raised alarm bells on Capitol Hill and evacuated nearby government buildings on Thursday. He broadcast live on Facebook threats of having a possible bomb while holding what appeared to be a metal box in his lap.

“The revolution is on, it’s here,” Roseberry said in the video. “I am ready to die for the cause.”

A man, identified by police as Floyd Ray Roseberry, who claims to be sitting in his truck with explosives, speaks during a live Facebook broadcast

Facebook then suspended his account and deleted the video.

Roseberry surrendered to law enforcement without incident, and police said they found material that could make bombs, but no bomb inside a truck.

A law enforcement official said there was no evidence so far to suggest anyone else was involved or conspired with Roseberry in the staging of Thursday’s incident .

During Friday’s virtual hearing, Faruqui named Roseberry Federal Defender and Roseberry told him, “I am ready to do whatever you ask.”

In an affidavit, an FBI agent said a local law enforcement official in Cleveland County, North Carolina, contacted the office on Aug. 18 to warn against Roseberry. A relative called with concern that Roseberry had “expressed anti-government views and an intention to travel to Virginia or Washington, DC to commit acts of violence.”

Crystal Roseberry, the man’s ex-wife, told Reuters in an interview Thursday that she divorced him more than eight years ago, saying he made violent threats against her and was suffering from several mental illnesses.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington; additional reporting by Mark Hosenball in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese, Matthew Lewis and Cynthia Osterman

