US Dairy Farms Struggle With High Feed Prices, Drought | Agricultural news





Tulare, the American Cody Bakers family has its roots in Tulare County, the heart of California’s dairy industry, almost 100 years ago. The maternal side of her family migrated from the Azores Islands to Portugal and started dairy farming, and her father’s side moved to California and started raising beef cattle after the Dust Bowl droughts ravaged Arkansas during the Great Depression.

Baker has carried on the family tradition of working in the agricultural industry, with a resume that spans the gamut from animal husbandry and farm management to science and crop processing.

Three years ago, he founded his own feed distribution company called California Livestock Services, which sells feed for their cows such as hay and alfalfa to dairy farmers and ranchers, as well as consulting services. Even by the standards of an industry where no two days are the same, business has recently felt uncertain.

Last year has had a lot of ups and downs, but so far we’ve had a pretty good year, Baker told Al Jazeera. But were seeing less and less return with rising prices for things like fuel.

Gasoline prices were up 41.8% from the same period last year, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index showed, though a portion of this increase can be attributed to so-called base effects, given that demand for oil was decimated when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Farmers who rely on Bakers Foods are also feeling the pinch. Soaring global commodity prices have raised the cost of corn and soybeans that distributors like Baker sell as cow feed, as well as the fuel farmers need to run their businesses.

And if the spike in inflation weren’t severe enough, the growing prevalence of droughts, which are becoming more common and intense as a result of climate change, adds to the challenges facing dairy farmers in California and across the country. ‘other parts of the western United States.

Now, as California struggles to cope with a drought that has resulted in emergency declarations in 50 of the state’s 58 counties, controversial debates over the state’s water supply have been reignited, including in its states. dairy farms.

Water wars

In August, California announced new restrictions on water use in areas of the state dominated by agriculture, and those restrictions are likely to become more common as climate change makes droughts more frequent and more serious.

Water has made it harder for farmers to cope with drought this year, said Tom Tucker, the agriculture commissioner for Tulare County, which has produced more than $ 1.6 billion worth of dairy products in 2019.

Dairy cows graze in a field in California, United States, where continued drought has made farming more difficult [File: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg]

With increasing access to water and increasing energy costs, this is causing real stress for farms that live hand to mouth, Tucker told Al Jazeera.

Farmers and feed producers also lament what they see as the imposition of restrictive rules on access to water that make farming more difficult, especially for small farms.

The roads through California’s central valley, where agricultural production is concentrated, are full of signs berating politicians with slogans such as End this man-made drought and Build more dam storage.

Access to water is one of my main concerns for my business, said Joey Airoso, whose family owns a farm with approximately 2,900 dairy cows in Tulare County. The regulatory environment is making it increasingly difficult to do business in California.

But Michael Claiborne, an attorney with the Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability, which focuses on inequality issues in rural California, says the dairy industry already consumes a huge chunk of the state’s water, with serious consequences for others.

This argument is a red herring, Claiborne told Al Jazeera. These are the biggest water users in the state and throughout the Central Valley who saw drinking water wells dry up because [agriculture] overloads groundwater resources. As surface water flows continue to decline, this problem will only get worse.

Claiborne also points out that dairy farms require a significant amount of water.

Dairy farms are huge consumers of water because you need water for the cows themselves in addition to the water you need to grow foods like alfalfa, which uses a lot of water. , he explained.

Access to water is one of my main concerns for my business. The regulatory environment is making it increasingly difficult to do business in California.

Joey Airoso, dairy farmer

But Baker responds that the industry has taken steps to adapt by pursuing innovations around the control of irrigation water and the use of disbursements that increase efficiency.

According to the Public Policy Institute of California, which receives funding from a number of agricultural industry advocacy groups, agricultural production accounts for about 80% of the state’s water use for businesses and homes. , and about 40% of its total water consumption. In California, agricultural production and food processing account for about two percent of the state’s gross product.

High animal feed prices

Dairy farmers like Airoso have also had to contend with rising feed prices. Due to the drought, local producers have reduced the supply of products like hay and silage, which consist of things like the stalks of corn plants that have been saved for consumption by livestock.

In addition to the drought, dairy farmers in California have also had to contend with rising feed prices for their livestock. [File: Patrick T Fallon/Bloomberg]

Drought is moderating the supply of hay and silage and keeping food that comes mainly from California at higher prices, Daniel Sumner, professor of agricultural and resource economics at the University of California at Davis, told Al Jazeera. .

On top of that, you have strong demand from dairy farms that have increased their milk production due to high milk prices and big government subsidies, he said.

Another factor in the high price of feed underscores the global nature of the supply chains that create dairy products.

In 2018 and 2019, a deadly disease known as African swine fever halved Chinese pig herds.

Today, in an effort to rebuild, China’s demand for feed products like soybeans has increased, contributing to higher prices for farmers in the United States.

Optimism in uncertainty

These are just a few of the factors, along with the need to purchase and update expensive equipment, which has led many small farmers to sell to larger companies. The industry has been consolidating for years: Between 2002 and 2019, the number of licensed U.S. dairy herds halved, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, even as the total number of dairy cows continues to grow.

Dairy farming is an economically difficult business and some farms are still on the verge of leaving, so there is still pressure for some, but this year is a pretty good year for dairy farm income, Sumner noted.

Dairy farms are huge consumers of water because you need water for the cows themselves in addition to the water you need to grow foods like alfalfa, which is very water intensive. .

Michael Claiborne, Leadership Council for Justice and Accountability Advocate

Still, uncertainty about the future is an obstacle for some, including those of the younger generation who may view the precarious life of a farmer and decide not to enter the industry, especially since challenges seem destined to grow.

If you’re a youngster studying this industry and think you can have a more stable career doing something else, you might decide it’s a better option, Sumner said.

Some farmers, however, view uncertainty as a part of life with livelihoods so closely tied to the oscillating variables of the natural world.

Overall, I am confident about the future of the industry in California, said Baker. And that includes the people who work there.

On his feed company website, he simply sums up life in the dairy country of California: Throughout these years, I’ve seen the people who work hard in this industry, and people like them. , which makes me proud to call this place my home.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/8/20/us-dairy-farms-grapple-with-high-feed-prices-drought The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

