



Britain is racing against time to help its citizens and the Afghans who worked with the British escape Afghanistan.

It comes after the President of the United States ordered that the rescue mission be completed within 10 days.

Former Vice President Joe Biden at a press conference on Friday suggested that a move likely to set a similar deadline for British troops could put an end to US efforts to rescue Americans by the end of the month.

The U.S. military is currently leading the withdrawal effort from Afghanistan, with tens of thousands of people waiting to be rescued ahead of the August 31 deadline.

Biden defends US withdrawal effort

President Trump “thinks” the US military can meet the deadline, according to US media reports, the defense secretary said Americans are having a hard time getting through checkpoints and are being beaten by Taliban fighters.

The move comes after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the consequences of the US withdrawal from Central Asian countries “must be managed”.

After chairing an emergency government meeting on the current situation, he said, “We went to Afghanistan to support and protect the United States.

“So when the US decides to pull out the way they did, obviously we will have to manage the consequences.”

He said 1,000 people were repatriated to the UK on Thursday and Friday, most of whom were British nationals or assisted in British efforts in Afghanistan.

PM: Afghan resettlement ‘long-term ambition’

Former Vice President Biden faces fierce criticism over his decision to withdraw troops as the Taliban take control of the country 20 years after its ouster.

According to the Times, Johnson said he felt “disappointed” with the president of the United States over how his withdrawal was handled.

After talking to NATO partners, former Vice President Joe Biden defended the withdrawal of the United States, saying “I have never seen any questioning our credibility from our allies around the world.”

But after the virtual foreign ministers meeting, NATO member states urged the United States to secure Kabul airport for as long as possible, even if it goes beyond the evacuation of all Americans.

Outside Kabul airport this week, there was a daily chaotic scene as desperate Afghans try to leave the country.

Image: Hundreds of people are waiting outside Kabul Airport to escape from Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Johnson made a diplomatic effort to bring international leaders to a united front in dealing with the Taliban at a 30-nation meeting on Friday.

He hinted that Britain would be willing to work with the group “if necessary” to “find a solution” after 20 years of military engagement.

Under the previous Taliban rule in Afghanistan, women were mostly confined at home, television and music were banned, and public executions were regular.

Reports of targeted killings in Taliban-controlled areas fueled fears that Afghanistan would return to repressive rule, but the movement’s leaders have promised more restraint this time.

When asked if the militants are potentially a cooperating regime, Johnson said, “I think it’s very important that we take people at face value. I hope they mean what they say.”

He added that the rebels will be judged “by their actions” and not by their words.

