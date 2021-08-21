New forces to combat brutal dog smuggling take it one step further.





The UK government announced today a new plan to crack down on dog smuggling and ban the import of deaf or folded-tailed dogs.

New powers, including raising the minimum age for importing puppies from 15 weeks to six months, and banning the import of pregnant puppies to protect the welfare of puppies and their mothers, will help protect the welfare of thousands of puppies and dogs. aim. coming to the UK from abroad every year.

Over 66,000 dogs were commercially imported into the UK last year, according to Animal and Plant Health Agency figures. However, evidence shows that low-welfare imports and smuggling activities have increased in recent years and, according to border authorities, the number of young puppies caught for not meeting UK pet import regulations has increased by around 260%, from 324 in 2019 to 843 in 2020.

The proposal is part of a series of actions included in an eight-week GB-wide consultation seeking input from the public and stakeholders on government proposals to address the smuggling of puppies by unscrupulous breeders and traders and underserved income.

The consultation also calls for views from the public and stakeholders on new penalties for violations of these rules, changes to detention and repatriation procedures, and whether the proposal should be extended to include cats and ferrets.

At the beginning of the consultation, Animal Welfare Secretary Zac Goldsmith said:

Dog smuggling is a brutal trade and we are determined to crack down on it.

Raising the minimum income age for puppies will help protect the thousands of animals brought into the country each year and deter criminals from profiting from the growing demand for pets.

We already have one of the most stringent pet travel border inspection regimes in the world, and as an independent country outside the EU, we are going further by preventing the introduction of dogs that have undergone inhumane procedures such as ear clipping or tail docking.

This new action builds on our plan to raise animal welfare standards overall as part of our Plan of Action for Animal Welfare.

Chris Sherwood, CEO of RSPCA, said:

There has been a significant increase in the number of dogs commercially imported into the UK in recent years and the number of dogs reported to have undergone amputations, such as ear amputations.

These are major dog welfare issues that need to be addressed as urgent issues to protect dogs from unnecessary suffering and to protect the public from falling victim to criminals trying to monetize these dog values.

We are very pleased to begin this consultation with the government, which has promised to address these issues in the Animal Welfare Action Plan, and we hope that these new measures will be implemented effectively to crack down on the illegal dog trade once and for all. And for everyone.

Dog Trust CEO Owen Sharp said:

We are delighted that today’s consultation will bring you one step closer to eradicating the repulsive dog smuggling trade. For the past six years, the Dogs Trust has led a campaign to crack down on dog smuggling after uncovering in its first secret investigation in 2014 that an unscrupulous dealer had extensively abused their pet travel plans to bring their puppies.

Since founding Puppy Pilot in 2015, we have cared for more than 2000 puppies confiscated at the British border, often in dire conditions. We saw four-week-old puppies smuggled in, dogs with open wounds with their ears cut off, and a seriously pregnant dog about to give birth.

We are delighted that the consultation has come up with a proposal to address these issues and hope that punishment for these crimes will be strengthened as currently only a small number of cases have been prosecuted and the current penalties are sadly no deterrent. We will continue to work closely with governments to speak out for dogs and make recommendations so that the proposed legislation can make a real difference.

Dr. Marc Abraham OBE, a media veterinarian, animal welfare activist, Lucys Law and founder of the #BanPuppyImports campaign says:

This important government consultation is very welcome and we hope it will bring us one step closer to ending widespread abuse of dogs and their parents. For decades, the legal and illicit imports of young puppies have enabled and promoted low-welfare breeding practices and dog exploitation across Europe. Puppies are often separated from their mothers too early and have spent long distances often full of all kinds of ailments. To the unsuspecting new owners in England.

By introducing these positive dog welfare suggestions, we can make significant progress in combating this cruel practice. We would like to thank the UK government for listening to the evidence presented by the activists and hope that we can ensure these positive changes are needed to protect puppies, their parents and the public who owns dogs in the UK.

Puppies imported too young are at a much higher risk of becoming ill or even dying.

Therefore, raising the minimum age at which a puppy can be brought to the UK will ensure that the puppy doesn’t break up with her mother too soon and allows her to grow further before embarking on a potentially long and stressful journey that can have a lasting effect on her temperament. and action.

The RSPCA also recently reported a 620% increase in reports of dogs found to have had their ears cut off between 2015 and 2020. Cutting an ear is a painful process that requires surgery to change or remove a dog’s outer ear to make it look better. offensive. Surgical procedures, which have been illegal in the country since 2006, can interfere with other dogs and their ability to communicate with their owners.

Most of these dogs are suspected of having been operated on abroad and will be barred from entry under new rules set out in the consultations that started today.

Last year, the Dogs Trust warned the public about the dangers of buying dogs online after saving dozens of illegally imported puppies. Victims of this brutal deal included a group of six underage puppies from Dover Harbor after they were found covered in gooey oil and suffering from diarrhea. The puppies were illegally imported from Romania and were traveling in vans for more than 24 hours. They had to shave to remove the oil from their fur.

In September 2020, four beagle puppies were also found behind an abandoned vehicle in Greater London. At 8 weeks of age, they weighed only 2 kg each and were very hungry and dehydrated. They are believed to have been illegally imported from the Republic of Ireland and sold to potential buyers in the UK. After three weeks in the care of the Dog Trust, they fell in love with their new home.

The proposal announced today builds on the UK government’s commitment to end cruel dog smuggling and low welfare imports, as outlined in the Government Action Plan for the Animal Welfare and Kept Animals Act. Responses to the consultations will influence future government policy in this area and help deliver on the manifesto commitments made in 2019.

Consultation is available here.

