In Kabul, a frightening wait for the United States to fulfill its vow of evacuation





KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) Tens of thousands of people in Afghanistan waited nervously on Saturday to see if the United States would honor President Joe Bidens’ new promise to evacuate all Americans and Afghans who contributed to the effort to war. Meanwhile, the Taliban leader has arrived in Kabul for talks with the group’s leaders on forming a new government.

Time is running out before the August 31 deadline in Bidens to withdraw most of the remaining U.S. troops, and the president on Friday night did not pledge to extend it. He faces mounting criticism as videos depict pandemonium and occasional violence outside the airport, and vulnerable Afghans who fear Taliban retaliation send desperate appeals not to be left behind. for account.

The Gulf nation of Bahrain announced on Saturday that it was allowing flights to use its transit facilities for evacuation, an option that should ease the pressure after the United States encountered problems on Friday with the rapid refilling of its Al-Udeid Air Base facilities in Qatar. The backlog forced flights from Kabul International Airport to stop for several hours. The United Arab Emirates, meanwhile, said they would welcome up to 5,000 Afghans before they left for other countries.

Tens of thousands of Afghan translators and others, along with their immediate family members, are seeking evacuation after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan extremely quickly in just over a week. The fall of Kabul marked the final chapter in the longest war in the Americas, which began after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who negotiated the 2020 religious movements peace deal with the United States, is in Kabul for meetings with the group’s leaders, a Taliban official said. speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media. Baradars’ presence is important because he has often had talks with former Afghan leaders such as ex-President Hamid Karzai.

Afghan officials familiar with the numerous talks in the capital said the Taliban had said they would not make any announcements about their government until the Aug. 31 deadline for the withdrawal of troops.

Abdullah Abdullah, a senior official in the ousted government, tweeted that he and Karzai met with the acting Taliban governor on Saturday, who assured us that he would do everything possible for the safety of the townspeople.

On Friday, a defense official said about 5,700 people, including about 250 Americans, were evacuated from Kabul aboard 16 C-17 transport planes, guarded by a temporary US military deployment of 6,000 troops. During each of the previous two days, approximately 2,000 people were airlifted.

Authorities also confirmed that US military helicopters flew over Kabul airport to pick up 169 Americans seeking to evacuate. No one knows how many US citizens remain in Afghanistan, but estimates go as high as 15,000.

So far, 13 countries have agreed to host Afghans at risk at least temporarily, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Twelve others agreed to serve as transit points for evacuees, including Americans and others. About 300 evacuees arrived from Qatar on Friday evening at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, a transit point for those taken to the United States, the US military said.

We are tired. We are happy. We are now in a safe country, said an Afghan on his arrival in Italy with 79 fellow citizens, speaking in a video released by the country’s defense ministry.

But the growing question for many other Afghans is where will they finally settle? Already, European leaders who fear a repeat of the 2015 migration crisis are signaling that fleeing Afghans who did not help Western forces during the war should instead stay in neighboring countries. The desperate scenes of people hanging from planes taking off from Kabul airport only added to Europe’s anxiety.

Staying in Afghanistan means adjusting to life under the Taliban, who say they seek an inclusive Islamic government, offer full amnesty to those who have worked for the United States and the Western-backed government and claim that ‘They have become more moderate since they took power since the last time. 1996 to 2001. They say they will honor women’s rights within the norms of Islamic law, without giving details.

But many Afghans fear a return to harsh Taliban rule in the late 1990s, when the group banned women from going to school or working outside the home, banned television and music. , cut off the hands of suspected thieves and organized public executions.

Today some of my friends went to court to work and the Taliban wouldn’t let them into their offices. They showed their guns and said: “You are not eligible to work in this government if you have worked in the past,” an activist from Kabul told The Associated Press on Saturday. She spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal.

With a Turkish visa but no way to reach the airport safely, the activist called the gap between the Taliban’s words and actions very alarming. She said she was locked in the city with a colleague, eating food delivered by a friend.

The Taliban are now operating in a very different Afghanistan, coming under much closer scrutiny this time around as Afghans share updates on social media. However, some Afghans fear reprisals and hastily erased their online presence.

Faiez reported from Istanbul and Anna from Nairobi, Kenya. Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Colleen Barry in Milan, Italy and Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed.

