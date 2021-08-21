Former HSBC Director Flint Leads Competition to Run 22 Billion British Infrastructure Bank | business news





Former HSBC Holdings CEO John Flint is in talks with Whitehall officials about becoming the first president of the government’s new 22 billion UK Infrastructure Bank (UKIB).

Sky News learned that Mr Flint, who left HSBC two years ago, is one of the prime candidates to run the new lender.

The UKIB has been indicted by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for supporting the UK’s 2050 net zero carbon emission target by prioritizing investments in projects that address climate change.

Sunak said in the March budget that the bank would receive £12 billion in initial state funding and an additional £10 billion in government loan guarantees.

The Treasury said the funding would “find more than £40 billion for major projects across the UK”.

Flint is not believed to have officially agreed to become UKIB’s first CEO, and it’s unclear whether he was offered the position this weekend.

But a banking source said he would be a “very credible” contender for the position.

Flint’s return to the role comes after his 30-year career at HSBC was abruptly interrupted by the board of Europe’s largest lender in August 2019.

He clashed with bank chairman Mark Tucker over HSBC’s speed of decision-making, but was perceived by many as a victim of brutal safeguards.

Flint has spoken about his aspirations for new challenges, but has made little public comment about leaving HSBC.

Since then, many UK banking top positions have been vacant, including the roles of CEO at Lloyds Banking Group and Santander UK, but Mr Flint is not believed to have played a significant role in either recruitment process.

He was appointed in February as a member of the Ministry of Finance panel reviewing the vigilance framework established in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

The review, chaired by Keith Skeoch, former president of Standard Life Aberdeen, is expected to close later this year.

In April, former British Land CEO Chris Grigg was appointed UKIB President, who helped set up the institution over the past four months.

Its headquarters is in Leeds, one of several state-backed agencies whose ministers are located outside London as part of the government’s ‘leveling’ agenda.

The new lender officially went into business in June and said it would start lending to local authorities “late summer”.

The Labor Party criticized ministers for not being ambitious enough about the scope of the UK Infrastructure Bank, arguing that it would be much smaller than similar institutions in countries like Germany.

It’s unclear how much the UKIB chief executive will be paid for the role.

The identities of other potential candidates for the role were also unclear this weekend.

Neither the Treasury Department nor Flint could be contacted for comment.

