Is Brexit or Covid worse? : British coastal towns in the perfect hire storm | hospitality industry





This summer tourism season was exceptional for Lynton, a small town nestled on a picturesque hillside overlooking the North Devon coast. Vacationers from all over the UK have come in huge numbers by bus, car and on foot.

The scene is perhaps not surprising given how many families have decided not to travel abroad this year in the face of the cost and uncertainty of the COVID rules. Last July, the Resolution Foundation think tank found that 30.5 billion and 300,000 additional jobs would be injected into the UK travel and hospitality sector when tourists from across Europe, along with Devon, one of the biggest beneficiaries of the change, convert their overseas vacations into domestic ones. assumed it would be.

The experience of Ronnie Merton, who runs a small Middle Eastern restaurant and coffee shop in Linton with his wife Daria, fits that prediction. He says it has been the busiest season in his 15 years of running the business. Every day this summer, we have sadly had to turn a blind eye to some of the visitors who return every year.

However, there is a challenge in finding staff to meet this burgeoning demand. Due to a lack of available labor, 40-seat restaurants are now half operating. European workers with permits to work in the UK are not coming because of the lengthy paperwork after Brexit. They are also watching how the coronavirus situation develops in the UK, Moughton says.

Couples these days often joke that they are visibly stressed out by having to do everything on their own. But after Moughton finally hired a chef from Romania with a pre-determined position through an agency, they consider themselves lucky.

On the second day of quarantine, we paid for the PCR test required for the recruits, but it took 72 hours for the results to come out. Moughton adds: I don’t even know what to blame: Brexit or Covid What’s worse?

Ronnie Moughton and his wife, Daria, say it’s been the busiest summer in their 15-year business.

According to the trade association UKHospitality, there are around 200,000 vacancies in this sector, with a vacancy rate of around 10%. After taking months off last year, many of these workers have moved to other industries that remain open and busy.

This is more evidence of how hospitality has been uniquely hit by the pandemic and Brexit, the association said. There is a decisive need for the government to continue supporting the sector.

This problem is not unique to the UK, France and other European countries are facing similar problems. But analysts say the COVID-19 labor shortage in the UK is exacerbated by Brexit.

Down the hill from Lynton, the port town of Lynmouth is also having a sweltering summer. While lining up for ice cream in the afternoon and fish and chips in the evening each afternoon, visitors often struggle to find a place for dinner without making a reservation in advance.

Jessica Floyd, 26, was born and raised in Devon, and this summer she spends 3 weeks a week at the Ancient Mariner pub run by one of the town’s largest hotels, the Bath Hotel. work worked. Next week she will switch to a full-time position because she is really struggling to help people.

she adds. Because of the labor shortage, they give me a good salary. On the one hand, Corona is worrying. I only got the vaccine once.

Jessica Floyd worked part-time at the Lynnmouth Pub this summer and is now working full-time.

Her general manager, Samantha Chalkley, is grateful for the help. Brexit has had a hard time finding enough EU workers to work in the kitchen, and she’s offering a Christmas bonus to help people stay longer. These days, new hires are demanding more than 30% of their existing wages. It is unsustainable without massive price increases, she said.

But it’s not just about wages, Chalkley said. Its totally toxic mix Brexit, Covid and Health. Some of our citizens have been pinged by the NHS Covid app and forced to self-isolate. There were also employees who called on sick leave, including those with mental health problems. She adds: You have reached some sort of summit. I don’t even know what next week will throw at us. You can no longer plan ahead.

Another problem arose when the help of non-regular workers was needed. Where will you house them?

Our small town is overwhelmed. Some homeowners are now naturally reluctant to share their homes with strangers due to coronavirus concerns. Others see the boom in staycations and set up rooms on Airbnb, Chalkley said. Also, her hotel owner recently had to find a house nearby to provide accommodation for additional staff outside the city.

In Lynton and Lynmouth, businesses of all sizes share the same complaint about staffing. One of the larger hotels in Lynton is said to have brought staff from Liverpool by bus to help clean and run the hotel.

It’s not surprising, says Dan James, manager of rural businesses at Exmoor National Parks Authority. Two-thirds of the region’s employment is in tourism, especially in Lynton and Lynmouth. Initially, the city does not have enough young people of working age, and as a result of Brexit, there is a shortage of foreign labor. And on top of that is Covid. It’s the perfect storm.

Sarah and her husband Ian moved to Lynton 11 years ago to run a bed and breakfast and two cottages. photo: vincent nee

Sarah Downing, 64, has mixed feelings about the situation. She and her husband Ian, 68, run a small guest house in Lynton. Last year we worried about when business would reopen, but this year we struggled to keep up with the influx of requests, she says.

After leaving Cambridge 11 years ago, the couple moved to Lynton to run a small B&B and two vacation apartments. Naturally, business investors will be delighted with the boom in staycation, says Ian. But if you’re the one running it, it’s just tiring. We also have to be extra vigilant about viruses.

The couple says their business has been taking reservations nonstop since February of this year, after nearly a year of hiatus, and since then, they have had little time with their children and grandchildren. However, starting this fall, we will permanently close our B&B and operate only two vacation rentals, as the long break during lockdown has made us rethink our life balance.

Sarah adds. Family and health are the most important things in life. We’re glad our business is booming, but it’s time we shouldn’t be dominated by it.

