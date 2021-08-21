U.S. Supreme Court Temporarily Blocks Restoration of Trump-Era Immigration Policy





Protesters marched against ICE actions and the president’s support for family separation. in New York, United States, June 19, 2018 (Photo by Shay Horse / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto | Getty Images

A U.S. Supreme Court judge on Friday temporarily blocked a lower court ruling that would force Democratic President Joe Biden to reinstate a controversial immigration policy implemented by his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump.

Tory Judge Samuel Alito’s brief order suspends litigation as High Court considers how to deal with the Biden administration’s request to impose a longer-term freeze on the judge’s decision that would force the government to revive protection protocols of migrants (MPP) program.

The Biden administration turned to the Supreme Court after the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Court of Appeals on Thursday evening rejected a government request to postpone the effective date of the trial judge’s decision a week earlier.

US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk’s ruling “requires the government to brutally reinstate a large and controversial immigration law enforcement program that was formally suspended for seven months and largely dormant for nearly nine months ago, “Acting Solicitor General Brian Fletcher wrote in newspapers at the Supreme Court, which has a Conservative 6-3 majority, including three Trump-appointed judges.

The Justice Department wants the court to act immediately, with the judge’s injunction due to go into effect on Saturday.

Democrats and immigration advocates criticized the MPP, unofficially known as “staying in Mexico,” saying it mainly subjects Central American migrants to unsanitary conditions and violence.

Arrests of migrants caught crossing the US-Mexico border have peaked in 20 years in recent months, a trend Republicans pin on Biden’s overthrow of the MPP and other harsh immigration policies by Trump.

The Biden administration left a Trump-era health ordinance in place that allows border officials to deport migrants to Mexico without the ability to seek asylum in the United States.

The conservative-leaning 5th Circuit ruling said the Biden administration must implement the MPP program in “good faith,” which appears to leave the government some discretion on how to move forward.

Roberto Velasco, a senior Mexican foreign ministry official responsible for North American relations, said Mexico has not yet received any notification from the US government regarding the decision.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/21/us-supreme-court-temporarily-blocks-reinstatement-of-trump-era-immigration-policy.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos