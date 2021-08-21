From Solar Power in Africa to Tomatoes in the UK, Green Plans to Make Cash Green | ethical money





Environmentally conscious consumers fed up with low savings rates are being targeted by a variety of green investments that pay interest rates of up to 8% per year.

However, those considering joining should be prepared to take some cash risks. This is much more risky than a bank or building social savings account.

Investments include plans that allow people to invest their money in companies that provide African families with access to clean, affordable solar energy, and plans involving companies that have found greener ways to grow tomatoes in the UK.

For first-time investors, Energize Africa currently guarantees up to 100 investments.

Energize Africa empowers people to invest in bonds issued by solar companies, providing life-changing solar housing systems to low-income families in countries like Kenya, Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Launched in 2017, Energize Africa is the result of linking the UK-based ethical investment platform Ethex with the Netherlands-based crowdfunding platform Lendahand.

This includes putting your money in bonds (usually unsecured, some collateral) that are not listed on the public market. The minimum investment amount is 50.

At the time of this writing, the Energize Africa website has several projects open for investment or soon to be launched. There is a 30-month bond from a solar company called Oolu, based in Senegal, with an expected interest rate of 7% per annum. Oolu aims to raise more than 112,000 people, and the fund will help provide solar housing systems to 432 families in Burkina Faso.

Meanwhile, a Kenyan company called Sollatek is offering a two-year bond with an expected interest rate of 5% per year. With a goal of collecting 40,000, it will make 200 solar-powered home systems available to homes in rural Kenya.

Low-income households in Africa could benefit from solar power. Photo: Joerg Boethling/Alamy

Also, what was still open to investors at the time of this writing was a two-year bond with an expected interest rate of 6% targeting 500,000. It was started by a Kenya-based agricultural supply chain company called iProcure.

Lisa Ashford, CEO of Energize Africa and Ethex, said: Since the outbreak of the pandemic, there has definitely been an increase in people investing in both platforms. Several factors are at play, including low interest rates, but we’ve seen many new clients wanting to support initiatives that can have a direct benefit to the community or have a positive impact on the environment. Recent UN climate reports and events such as the Greek wildfires illustrate this.

The guarantee offered to new investors may give some reassurance, but even beyond that guarantee, your capital is at risk and returns are not guaranteed.

In the worst-case scenario, any kind of disaster, crisis or bankruptcy could result in the loss of some or all of your capital, loss of compensation from the UK Financial Services Compensation Scheme, or complaints to the Financial Ombudsman service. .

Meanwhile, individuals concerned about the environmental costs of food production are becoming a new investment offering an interest rate of 8% per annum.

An opportunity to invest money in Sterling Suffolk, a company that makes and operates a carbon capture greenhouse that grows green tomatoes.

The investment was initiated by Abundance Investment, a crowdfunding platform, with a goal of raising up to 6.75 million people.

In the UK we eat over 500,000 tonnes of fresh tomatoes each year, but only 20% of them are grown here. We depend on income all year round, which incurs high environmental costs.

Sterling Suffolk’s semi-closed glasshouses are the UK’s first of their kind.

The UK imports most tomatoes from countries such as the Netherlands, which operate gas-heated greenhouses, or countries such as Spain, which benefit from lower heating requirements but have other major environmental impacts including transportation and water use.

Sterling Suffolk, based in Bramford near Ipswich, is addressing this problem head-on. The semi-enclosed greenhouse is the first in the UK to use 25% less energy per ton of tomato than other conventional greenhouses, while capturing and reusing at least 75% of the CO2 from heating, the spokesperson said.

The minimum investment amount is 5, and the investor will purchase tradable debentures such as IOUs issued by the company. However, debentures are not subject to FSCS or FOS, and again, there is a risk that you may not be able to recover the money invested or you may not get a return on your investment.

The quoted yield of 8% assumes holding the bonds through October 2032.

According to the proposal documents, anyone who invests 1,000 now will receive a total of 1,555 at maturity, or original capital plus 555 of interest income.

Unlike other non-collateralized Abundance investments, these bonds are collateralized and can be sold to other investors for free through the Abundance Marketplace.

