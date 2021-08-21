Return roaming charges: how will the dreaded fares affect UK travelers? | Cell Phone





If you’re planning a winter vacation elsewhere in Europe this year, be prepared to pay more to use your phone while you’re away, as roaming charges make a very unwelcome return.

EE and Vodafone, which have repeatedly said they have no intention of reintroducing roaming rates to UK customers heading to mainland Europe ahead of Brexit, recently announced that customers will start paying for their mobile phones in the EU from January.

Meanwhile, rivals O2 and Three also told their UK customers they were facing new fair use data restrictions in other parts of Europe.

Collectively, these moves have made experts wonder whether this heralds a return to the hefty roaming rates that have ruined vacations more than once in the past.

In 2017, mobile networks in EU countries were banned from charging additional fees for customers using mobile phones in other member states. The right to use your data allowance anywhere in Europe, just as making phone calls, texting and most importantly staying at home is one of the most popular European laws in the UK.

However, the Brexit trade agreement between the UK and the EU does not include ongoing protections against roaming charges, so legislation that prevents phone companies from enforcing roaming charges no longer applies here. Eight months have passed and the first allegations are starting to reappear. Regulatory body Ofcom said it has no authority to prevent this from happening to Guardian Money.

That’s all we know.

EE

From January next year, many EE customers heading to one of the 47 countries EE considers to be in Europe will face a new two-day flat rate. away from

EE provides the Roam Abroad add-on. Photo: Mogyui/PA

Fees will only be paid by customers who initially signed up for EE as a new customer or upgraded to a new contract after July 7, 2021. Customers who signed a new two-year contract before that date can continue to use it. Valid until the transaction expires.

According to the EE, customers can sign up for the Roam Abroad add-on with roaming within the EU 10 times a month and avoid paying twice a day fee. However, if you do not opt ​​out once at home, you will be billed monthly.

None of this applies to visitors to Ireland, and you can continue to use your call and data allowances as if you were at home. The company said it was introducing rates to support UK-based customer service and investments in major UK networks.

Vodafone

A very similar story from Vodafone. From 6 January 2022, new and upgraded customers who register after 11 August this year will be charged a new two-day rate for roaming at home in 49 European destinations.

However, customers can choose to pre-purchase an 8-day or 15-day Roaming Pass on the 8th and 15th days respectively, effectively reducing the cost to one per day. Vodafone says the two-day plan covers about 75% of monthly plans, with roaming as standard for the rest.

Vodafone also maintains free roaming to Ireland, subject to a fair data usage limit of 25GB that applies to all destinations.

A spokesperson for Vodafone said that existing customers will not be affected by these changes as long as they maintain their current plans.

O2 and Three The right to make calls, text messages and, most importantly, use your data allowance anywhere in Europe, was one of the most popular European laws in the UK. Photo: Elizaveta Galitckaia/Alamy

The two companies said they currently have no plans to charge these rates, but O2 said they will charge an additional fair use fee if customers use more than 25GB of data per month abroad. Three, meanwhile, has reduced its fair-use data limit in Europe from 20 GB per month to 12 GB per month, charging customers 3 per additional gigabyte if they need to use more data.

Most people won’t notice the limit, but those who spend a lot of time on YouTube or streaming sites can easily fall into the 12GB limit, but according to government rules, users will receive a warning text when they reach 80% and 100% of capacity. data allowance.

How about the rest?

For now, you can continue to use your phone as before. BT Mobile, Plusnet, Tesco Mobile, iD Mobile, Sky Mobile, giffgaff and Virgin Media all recently said they have no plans to reintroduce EU roaming rates. Anyone can guess how long the position will last.

In the wake of Brexit, mobile users have come to believe that there are no immediate plans to bring roaming charges back. Uswitch’s Ray Ali

Ray Ali, a mobile expert at Uswitch.com, says a full rollout of roaming charges will hit customers hard.

In the wake of Brexit, mobile users have come to believe that there are no immediate plans to bring roaming charges back. However, the card market began to crumble as EE and Vodafone announced the reintroduction of fares for customers traveling to the EU.

Some providers, such as Three, use free roaming as their main selling point for potential customers, so it’s unlikely that all providers will make this decision at the same time. Some providers are piggybacking on other large networks. For example, if O2 decides to collect its charges, it could create a domino effect for those operating over the network, such as giffgaff and Tesco Mobile.

Long stays in the EU may still be subject to charges. People who spend a lot of time on streaming sites on mobile while on vacation may violate data restrictions. Photo: Molchanovdmitry/Getty Images/iStockphoto

The EU has targeted short stays, such as stay-at-home legislation. To prevent people living in other parts of Europe from using UK services, most UK providers only allow customers to roam free for up to six months, and charge for calls and data usage if this limit is exceeded. do.

We have found that many of those who regularly return to the UK have stayed abroad with some workers and students due to COVID-19. I noticed roaming charges appear on my bill this year. Up to 25p per minute for making calls, sending texts.

What about the rest of the world?

The cost of making calls and accessing data from other countries has never gone away, and can take up to 7 MB of data and 3-5 minutes per minute to make or receive a call. If you’re not careful, your mobile bill can cost you more than your flight.

Morocco is a popular destination for first-time visitors. In Morocco, for example, Virgin Media charges 5 minutes for a call to the UK and 1.50 for an answer. Texting is 60p per message and 5 data per MB downloaded.

