Here’s how the United States could get evacuees from Afghanistan to the United States faster





The U.S. military is evaluating several options for sending U.S. citizens and Afghans to the United States, according to U.S. officials.

While the military will likely continue to transport evacuees on large C-17 cargo planes between Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport and military bases in the Middle East, it will likely need the help of commercial carriers and charter to move evacuees from these bases to points. Where is.

Brig. Gen. Dan DeVoe, the commander overseeing the US Air Force’s air refuellers, admitted on a call with reporters on Friday that planes flying directly to the United States would require multiple refueling and reduce the number of planes. entering and leaving Afghanistan.

I take [the C-17s] out of the proverbial fight, if you will, for a longer period of time before I get them back in, DeVoe said. [That], in the longer term, reduce the number of evacuees I can get out of Afghanistan.

The C-17s were flying to Al Udeid Air Base, a large base outside of Doha, Qatar, used by the US military, but the processing facility reached capacity on Friday.

Germany has said the United States may transport the evacuees via Ramstein Air Base, another facility already used by the U.S. military as a staging post on the way back to the United States. The Air Force posted photos on its Facebook page showing Ramstein preparing for the Afghan refugees. The Pentagon said on Friday it was preparing to house 22,000 Afghans at three US military bases in the United States.

The US government also has several options for returning evacuees to the United States on commercial airliners, according to current and former military and defense officials.

The first is through what officials call the increase in trade, where the Pentagon hires an airline, or airlines to fly their own planes. Commercial planes could meet the C-17s at Al Udeid or other bases or airports in the region, then transport the evacuees to other bases overseas, or directly to the United States.

The second option would be to mobilize the Civil Reserve Air Fleet: commercial planes that airlines, freighters and charters make available to the military in an emergency. The consortium was formed in the 1950s to assist the military in emergencies by transporting people and supplies. The Pentagon only activated the civilian reserve air fleet twice: in the run-up to the Iraq wars of 1990 and 2003.

All major US airlines, including United, American, and Delta, are part of the civilian reserve airline fleet. Some of the major airlines have grounded their larger jumbo jets, the type needed for this mission, due to international travel restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last option is for the State Department to contract directly with commercial airlines. Unlike the Civil Reserve Air Fleet, which exclusively uses US air carriers, the State Department can contract with US or foreign airlines. The State Department did this when it airlifted 15,000 U.S. citizens out of Lebanon during the 2006 war.

Emirates, the Dubai-based airline, has grounded dozens of its Airbus A380 super jumbo airliners during the pandemic. Etihad, the Abu Dhabi-based airline, has grounded its 10 A380s, as has Qatar Airways. It is not known how quickly they could resume service if the United States were to contract either carrier.

Tara Copp contributed to this report.

